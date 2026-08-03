Red Sox Trade Deadline: Jacob deGrom Would Be Top-Tier Target

The Boston Red Sox have been fortunate to have one of the best overall starting rotations in baseball this season, despite the plethora of injuries that have hurt the rotation.

While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to go out and try to add another starter before the trade deadline comes and goes on Monday night. The reason for this is, of course, the injuries facing the organization. At this moment, it's unclear when — or if — Garrett Crochet will be able to return this season. Connelly Early was traded away in the deal to bring Curtis Mead in, so that's another arm out of the rotation.

Boston is relying heavily on young guys, including Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, who are in uncharted waters innings-wise at this point in their professional careers. Both have been amazing, but have thrown a lot and there's still a lot of time left in the season. So, going out and getting a veteran starter to add to the mix wouldn't be the worst thing. If so, the club the Red Sox should have their eyes on right now is the Texas Rangers and specifically Jacob deGrom.

The Red Sox Should Be All Over Jacob deGrom

Aug 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that deGrom could be made available, although his no-trade clause would make a deal with any team more difficult.

"The Rangers could make Corey Seager or Jacob deGrom available, though deGrom's no-trade clause would complicate matters with the deadline rapidly approaching," Passan wrote.

deGrom is a future Hall of Famer. The 13-year big league veteran has two Cy Young Awards under his belt and a 2.67 career ERA in 269 games played. Unfortunately, he's been able to pitch in just five playoff games throughout his career to this point. Unsurprisingly, he has been good in the postseason with a 2.90 ERA, but again, a small sample size.

If deGrom were to be made available, he's the exact pitcher you go out and get and add to this group. In a perfect world, the Red Sox will get Crochet back this season down the stretch. That would obviously help. But even if the Red Sox don't get Crochet back, deGrom is someone who could elevate this already elite rotation.

Plus, he'd be a great veteran to have around the young guys in general.

The priority for Boston should be a right-handed slugger. But if deGrom is available, he should also be on Boston's radar.