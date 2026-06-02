Red Sox 26-Year-Old May Help Salvage Disastrous Brewers Trade

Boston Red Sox fans have a thousand reasons to bemoan the early results of the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in February.

The most prominent faces of that trade, third baseman Caleb Durbin and left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, have had polar opposite results. The former has been one of the worst hitters in baseball in his Boston debut, while the latter one of the league's most dominant run preventers for Milwaukee.

However, it was a six-player trade we're discussing here, and although the Brewers have to be happy as well with the production of reliever Shane Drohan, the Red Sox have to feel hopeful that infielder Anthony Seigler can help them salvage some value.

Seigler's excellent May in Worcester

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Anthony Seigler played with a bat during spring training workouts on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seigler, the 26-year-old who was once drafted in the first round by the New York Yankees as a primary catcher, started the year on the injured list and didn't heat up much in April. May was a very different story, as the 5-foot-9 lefty stick posted a .344/.468/.531 slash line in the month with his first three home runs of the season.

Those numbers brought Seigler up to a .300 batting average and .901 OPS on the season through 29 games.

The Triple-A roster has been quite crowded all season, and Seigler has had to take his days off in deference to the other infielders, like Nick Sogard and Vinnie Capra. In a way, that makes his offensive production all the more impressive.

At the major league level, we've seen the Red Sox struggle mightily to get production out of the second and third-base positions. Marcelo Mayer moved from second to shortstop just over a week ago and has looked solid, so there could be some at-bats available at either position for a left-handed bat to jump in at some point soon.

It's not Seigler's responsibility to "win" the Durbin-Harrison trade for the Red Sox. But his presence is a reminder that trades with so many moving parts can rarely be judged this early, even if the returns so far have been extreme enough to make this one a slight exception.