Red Sox All-Star 'More Likely to Go' Than Willson Contreras

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, take in these next few months. There is a real chance that this team doesn't turn the season around and end up trading veterans away this summer.

While the Red Sox's season hasn't gone as planned, to say the least, there have been bright spots. First baseman Willson Contreras has been a phenomenal addition for the club. He is slashing .294/.389/.551 with a .940 OPS, 16 homers, 43 RBIs, and 11 doubles in 69 games played. Sonny Gray is leading the league with a .889 winning percentage (8-1 record) to go along with a 3.03 ERA in 12 starts. While not a new addition, All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been incredible this season and has a 0.44 ERA in 21 appearances out of the Boston bullpen.

Although the team got some heat for the signing, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been a good addition for the team as well. He has played in 46 games and is slashing .276/.344/.336. Between now and Aug. 3, there's a very real chance that some of these veterans are moved, among others. Chapman is the guy who likely would bring the biggest return. Gray and Contreras have been speculated about as potential trade chips as well. But which would be more likely to go? MLB.com's Ian Browne said that would be Gray.

Who Could Be On The Move?

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I think Gray is more likely to go, despite the no-trade protection, because he will likely become a free agent at the end of the season," Browne wrote. "The one thing the Red Sox have going for them is starting pitching depth both in the short and long term. What they don’t have is an abundance of right-handed power. In fact, they have a glaring lack of it.

"Contreras is on pace for a career year and it’s no coincidence it is happening as he plays half of his games at Fenway Park. As chief baseball officer Craig Breslow suspected in the offseason, Contreras has a swing built for Fenway. He also has the fiery personality that thrives in a place like Boston. Not only is Contreras signed through next season but he has an affordable club option for ‘28 at $17.5 million. I will be really surprised if he gets traded."

This makes sense. Contreras is under contract for the 2027 season and has a club option for the 2028 season. Former Red Sox infielder and current broadcaster Lou Merloni joined Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the ITM Podcast and also made the case for the Red Sox to keep Contreras. There is a very real chance that this team looks different with fewer veterans after the Aug. 3 trade deadline. But with Contreras playing as well as he has, hopefully, Boston doesn't cut ties.