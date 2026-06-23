Red Sox All-Star Reportedly 'Super Coveted' by Rival GMs

If the Boston Red Sox are going to sell this summer, they are going to need to take a long, hard look at this roster and decide who is a part of the long-term core of the franchise, and who isn't a fit.

Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet are the two guarantees for Boston. Ranger Suárez is as good as a lock as well after landing his long-term deal this past offseason. Payton Tolle and Connelly Early should be in that mix as well. Ceddanne Rafaela definitely should be in that core as well. After that, there are a lot of questions. Sure, guys like Marcelo Mayer, Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin, and even Brayan Bello could be in that mix, but with Boston sitting 13 games under .500, Boston could do anything.

Over the last few weeks, Jarren Duran, Sonny Gray, and Aroldis Chapman have all been talked about as potential trade candidates as the season has spiraled out of control. On Monday, FanSided's Robert Murray noted that general managers around the league have "coveted" Duran, specifically San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager AJ Preller.

The Red Sox Outfielder Is Someone GMs Like

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"You have Duran, who has been super coveted by other GMs, AJ Preller in particular," Murray said. "But you're not exactly selling high on him. I think Willson Contreras, you have to try to take advantage of that. I think that would be a guy I would look to move if I was the Red Sox. See what exactly you can get in return for him."

Last year, the Padres were the team connected to Duran the most ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Boston opted against moving on from him, though. Duran had a bit of a down season last year and it would've been a loss if Boston flipped him. Now, that would be the case even more. He entered the day on Monday slashing .204/.262/.377 with a .639 OPS, 12 homers, 37 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. That's not what you expect to see from Duran at this point in the season. It's June 22. The fact that Duran is batting so close to .200 this late into the season is shocking, to say the least.

The fact that he is "coveted" by other general managers shouldn't shock anyone. The upside is there. But the Red Sox can't just move him to move him. Right now, they wouldn't likely get a good enough return back. Still, he's someone to watch.