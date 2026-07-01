Sonny Gray Quietly Joined Tim Wakefield in Rare Red Sox History

The Boston Red Sox's hot streak ended in disappointing fashion this week with two losses against the Washington Nationals. After winning five straight games, including a four-game series sweep over the New York Yankees and taking the first game against the Nationals, the Red Sox were trending in the right direction. But the momentum stalled.

While this is the case, rather than feeding into the doom and gloom, let's take a brief pause and look at something positive for the organization: the play of three-time All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

The Red Sox acquired Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason to come in and bolster the top of the rotation. Garrett Crochet was obviously expected to be the club's ace but Boston wanted a new No. 2. Gray was the guy and he has delivered. The righty has made 15 starts so far this season and has a 2.69 ERA and a 9-1 record. His nine wins and .900 winning percentage are both leading the American League. That's not all, though. Gray joined beloved Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield as the only two hurlers in team history to win nine or more games and lose two or fewer of their first 15 starts in a Red Sox uniform, as shared by former Boston director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long.

"Sonny Gray and Tim Wakefield are the only pitchers with 9-plus wins and fewer than 2 losses in their first 15 starts as a member of the Red Sox," Long wrote. "Gray: 9-1, 2.69 ERA, 83.2 IP. Wakefield: 12-1, 1.66 ERA, 113.2 IP."

Sonny Gray and Tim Wakefield are the only pitchers with 9+ wins and fewer than 2 losses in their first 15 starts as a member of the Red Sox.



Gray: 9-1, 2.69 ERA, 83.2 IP



Wakefield: 12-1, 1.66 ERA, 113.2 IP — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 30, 2026

Any time a Red Sox pitcher can get their name in the same sentence as Wakefield, that means that they are doing something right.

In a season full of negatives, Gray has been a consistent positive presence for this organization. He has given Boston a chance to win each time out and the Red Sox have needed that stopper. Boston has a much-needed day off on Thursday and will then begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on the road on Friday. Gray will make his next start on Saturday, July 4.

Gray has been good all season, but has been on an insane heater over his last three starts. He has allowed just four earned runs across his last 21 1/3 innings pitched. That's a 1.69 ERA. If you're looking for a reason for hope right now, the answer is Gray.