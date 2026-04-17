Red Sox Aren't Panicking Amid Slow Start and Neither Should Fans

The Boston Red Sox won 89 games in 2025. While this is the case, they struggled to kick off the season. In fact, the Red Sox had an 8-10 record through 18 games to go along with all sorts of drama.

Boston has played 18 games so far this season and has a 7-11 record. So, not very far behind last year. If last year showed anything, it's that early struggles don't necessarily mean long-term problems for a team over the course of an entire season. The Red Sox were 8-10 last season and still had Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman. Then, of course, Bregman missed time and Devers was traded. They still found a way through.

The 2026 Red Sox will find a way through as well. The rotation is full of talented, veteran arms. Right now, the only starter with an ERA below 4.43 is young Connelly Early. Garrett Crochet has the worst ERA on the staff at 7.58. Brayan Bello has the second-worst ERA at 6.14. Big-time free agent signing Ranger Suárez has a 5.02 ERA. Sonny Gray has a 4.43 ERA after a tough outing against the Minnesota Twins. These numbers won't hold. Crochet has a career 3.15 ERA. Bello has a career 4.15 ERA. Suárez has a career 3.41 ERA. Gray has a career 3.59 ERA. The rotation will get better.

The Red Sox Will Get Better

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The club also knows that it needs to be better, obviously. Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story opened up about the team's early-season struggles but also was optimistic that things will turn around, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"We’re [three] weeks into the season, and we feel like we haven’t played anywhere close to our best baseball,” Story said. “And it could be way worse. Once we get rolling and once we get to doing the things that we know we can do on a consistent basis, we’re excited about that.”

The Red Sox have the talent to turn things around and somehow are just four games back of first place in the American League East, despite the 7-11 record. All it takes is one hot stretch over the course of a week to flip the narrative. Boston will return to the field on Friday night at Fenway Park against the Detroit Tigers after a much-needed day off on Thursday. Suárez will get the ball and take the mound.