Red Sox Cast Doubt on Trevor Story Pre-All-Star Break Rehab Assignment

Right now, the Boston Red Sox are missing their starting middle infield with both Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer on the Injured List.

Story underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia back in May and was given a timetable for return between eight and 12 weeks. Last week, Story spoke to the media and acknowledged that he's starting to feel better and has been hitting and that he thinks his return will be closer to eight weeks, rather than 12 weeks. The surgery was announced on May 22. Exactly eight weeks from that day would be July 17, which is the Red Sox's first day back to action after the All-Star break with a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

While this is the case, it doesn't sound like it's a realistic date for a return of Story right now. On Sunday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said it's "probably too optimistic" to believe Story will begin a minor league rehab assignment before the All-Star break, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Trevor Story going on a rehab assignment before the All-Star break is 'probably too optimistic,' Chad Tracy said. So you can factor that into your expected timeline for Story," Healey wrote.

The Red Sox Are Waiting For Their Starting Middle Infield To Return

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boston's final game before the All-Star break is on July 12. Whenever Story advances and begins a minor league rehab assignment, he'll have a maximum of 20 days down in the minors. The Red Sox don't need to use the entire clock, but that's the maximum amount of time between when he starts a minor league rehab assignment and when it would expire.

For Story, he hasn't played in a game since May 14. While he has been hitting, he'll need some game action to get back up to speed before facing big league pitching in a game. That's especially because of the fact that he was struggling before going down, anyway. tThis is speculation, but it will likely take at least a few days down in the minors once his eventual minor league rehab assignment begins. So, if Tracy doesn't expect him to begin a minor league rehab assignment before the All-Star break, it's safe to assume that it will take a little longer than eight weeks for him to return to the lineup for Boston.

Things could change. If he feels great and Boston is comfortable, maybe he could surprise and begin a rehab assignment beforehand. But Tracy made it sound like that isn't going to be the case. So, Boston fans, don't expect to see a change in the middle infield in the near future. Story is working his way back, but a return isn't imminent. When it comes to Mayer, there has not been a timeline given just yet. He was placed on the Injured List with a bone stress reaction in his left forearm. Expect to see a lot of Anthony Seigler at second base for the foreseeable future with a combination at shortstop, including Romy González, Tsung-Che Cheng, and Andruw Monasterio.