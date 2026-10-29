Red Sox-Athletics Trade Grades: Boston Bets on 18-Year-Old Hurler

The Boston Red Sox signed Nate Eaton to a minor league deal ahead of the 2025 season and the move undoubtedly was a success.

It's hard to give out a bad minor league deal. They're cheap and essentially are a dice roll. If a player does well enough to make it up to the big leagues, that's a win in itself because the price is so low. If a player doesn't become a big league contributor, there's no real harm.

When it comes to Eaton, did play well enough down in Triple-A to make it up to the majors. In 2025, he played in 41 games in the majors. In 2026, he played in 24 games in the big leagues. In both seasons, he started at least one playoff game for Boston as well. All in all, he was a big success for Boston, but now he's joining the Athletics. On Thursday, the Red Sox agreed to terms on a deal to send Eaton to the Athletics in exchange for 18-year-old pitching prospect Jareth Rayo.

Let's grade the deal.

Boston Red Sox — Grade: B

Jun 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Nate Eaton (18) after failing to score a run in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox are getting a bit more than just the 18-year-old. Boston has to make a few cuts to the 40-man roster this week and moving Eaton helps from that perspective. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Patrick Sandoval are free agents now and Sonny Gray likely will be soon. Boston still had four other 40-man spots to clear. The Eaton deal drops that number down to three.

Plus, rather than losing someone for nothing, the Red Sox are getting an 18-year-old pitching prospect with great size at 6'3'' and 195 pounds already. Boston fans aren't going to see Rayo for quite some time. He made his professional debut in 2026 and pitched in the Dominican Summer League. If all goes well, he's years away from being a consideration in the majors. But now the Red Sox have another pitching project and they have shown that they are among the best in the business with young hurlers right now.

Athletics — Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton (18) reacts at a foul ball during the eighth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a good deal for the Athletics. While Eaton may not be some sort of superstar, or anything like that, this is a great value move for the organization. The Athletics traded away a guy who is simply a lottery ticket at this point in their career. Maybe they turn into a big leaguer, or maybe they never pitch in Double-A. There is so much volatility with young prospects.

In exchange, the Athletics got a legit big leaguer. A good deal for the Athletics.