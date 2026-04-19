Red Sox Await Clarity on Kutter Crawford Injury as MRI Results Loom

The Boston Red Sox should have more information about one of their key depth hurlers as soon as on Sunday.

Boston has been tested early, to say the least. The rotation is expected to be the club's biggest strength. While we have seen some positives, we've also seen more negatives than expected. Plus, the Red Sox don't currently have as many depth options available as expected. One of the stories of Spring Training was the fact that the Red Sox had so much pitching depth on paper that it was going to be difficult to determine who would be in the rotation.

The Opening Day rotation featured Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, Ranger Suárez and Connelly Early. All are still healthy, fortunately. Johan Oviedo had the inside track to a starting job, but was beat out by Early and began the season in the bullpen but quickly landed on the Injured List. Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are two guys who were talked about as competition for the No. 5 in the rotation, but here we sit on April 19 and neither is fully ready to go. Both Crawford and Sandoval have been on minor league rehab assignments.

Crawford has made one minor league appearance and Sandoval has made two. Sandoval is closer than Crawford at this point as the veteran righty had his rehab assignment paused due to elbow soreness.

The Red Sox Hurler Is Waiting For His MRI Results

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While Crawford hasn't been on the big league club yet this season, he's a key depth piece for this club and so this injury is something for fans to closely monitor at this time. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Saturday that Crawford is currently waiting on his doctor to review his MRI and that there should be an answer as soon as Sunday on the extent of the injury.

"Kutter Crawford said postgame he's waiting for his doctor to review the results of the MRI on his elbow/forearm and discuss them with him Sunday, so there should be more there tomorrow," Cotillo wrote.

The hope is, of course, that Crawford avoided anything serious. If he's able to return to his rehab assignment in the near future, then he will be either a rotation candidate if an injury were to pop up elsewhere. Or, maybe even a candidate to improve the club's bullpen in the majors.

Crawford is a key piece. If you're a Red Sox fan, you likely know this already. He missed the entire 2025 season, but led the league with 33 starts in 2024. That season, it looked like he was putting it all together. But he ran out of gas a bit in the second half and then missed the entire 2025 season.

Now, we wait to see how much more time he will miss with an answer expected on Sunday.