Red Sox Benefit From Diamondbacks' Confusing Ketel Marte Situation

Ketel Marte was on the Arizona Diamondbacks' team plane to Boston, but he wasn't on the diamond on Monday night. Nor, in fact, was he at Fenway Park at all.

Just about 15 minutes prior to game time against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, the Diamondbacks finally released a starting lineup — an unheard of delay. Marte wasn't in it, whereas infielder Jose Fernandez was at third base after being called up to take Marte's spot on the active roster.

The team announced at the same hour that Marte had been placed on the restricted list, which gives them the option to leave him out of the action for as long or short a period as they want, and potentially withhold pay.

What's going on with Marte?

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws out a Los Angeles Dodgers runner at first base during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic was the first to report that Marte did not arrive at Fenway when the Diamondbacks were hoping he would. There weren't many other concrete details to go on, but the Red Sox were mysteriously spared from having to face one of the toughest hitters in the sport.

"To be clear: I’m told Ketel Marte is doing OK physically, he just didn’t show up to the ballpark tonight," wrote Piecoro in a follow-up tweet.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was visibly emotional when talking about the Marte situation after the Diamondbacks' 11-1 drubbing at the hands of the Red Sox on Monday night.

"It's been a crazy day. All I know is that he's dealing with a personal issue," Lovullo said on the Diamondbacks' postgame show, via user @phxlogan on X. "We're trying to figure that out. He didn't show up today and he was put on the restricted list. That's as much as I know right now. I'm sure in time we'll start to uncover and unravel some information."

Marte's name was plastered all over the trade rumor mill for the Red Sox last winter, so the timing of his mysterious absence coming against Boston was somewhat ironic. But without more concrete details, it would be irresponsible to come to the conclusion that either side was right or wrong in their judgment of his character.