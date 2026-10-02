3 Red Sox All-Stars Who May Have Played Final Game With Boston

With the offseason now here for the Boston Red Sox, it's time to look ahead.

The 2026 season was a fun ride, but it ended on Wednesday night with the New York Yankees taking down the Red Sox in the wild-card round. Now, Boston is on the outside looking in and it's time to think ahead to the 2027 season. The vast majority of the roster is under contract or team control heading into the 2027 campaign, but there will be changes made.

Here are three All-Stars who may have played their final game in Boston with the 2026 season now behind us.

Sonny Gray — Starting Pitcher

Sep 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) is relieved during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray was awesome in Boston. If this is the end of the road, either in the majors in general or just with Boston, he has been nothing short of a star. In 2026, Gray had a 2.72 ERA and a 18-5 record in his lone season in Boston. He has a mutual option for the 2027 season that is unlikely to be picked up. Gray isn't guaranteed to pitch beyond the 2026 season with retirement being a real option. Even if he does pitch again, there's no way to know right now if it would be in Boston. He was asked if he would be interested in returning on Wednesday and said: "I don't know." At this moment, there's a real chance we've seen the end of the Gray era in Boston. Hopefully, that isn't the case.

Jarren Duran — Outfielder

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one player in the Red Sox's lineup who is almost guaranteed to be talked about as a trade candidate, it is Duran. The Red Sox are still loaded in the outfield department and he's no stranger to the chatter. Plus, Duran just had the most difficult season of his career. Trading him now would likely be for pennies on the dollar. But will he bounce back in 2027? There's no way to know at this point. He has the talent and the upside, but the 2026 campaign was brutal.

Tanner Houck — Starting Pitcher

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Houck was an All-Star back in 2024. That year, he logged a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts for the Red Sox in 178 2/3 innings pitched. Simply put, he was awesome. But he had an 8.04 ERA in nine starts last season before getting hurt. In 2026, he worked his way back and got back on the hill for the regular season finale. Houck has just one more season of control left. He should at least be in the competition for a spot in the 2027 rotation. But he could also be an intriguing trade chip as well. With just one season of control left, everything has to be considered.