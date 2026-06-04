Red Sox Bring Up Tommy Kahnle, Demote Surprising Rookie

The Boston Red Sox are finally getting a reinforcement for the bullpen in the form of 11-year big league veteran Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle had the opportunity to opt out of his minor league deal with Boston on June 1 if he was not promoted to the big leagues. He triggered the clause in the deal, which gave the club a few days to finalize a decision. Finally, on Thursday it was shared that Kahnle would in fact be joining the big league club. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed the news on Thursday morning and explained the decision.

"He did great down there," Tracy said of Kahnle's performance in Triple-A. "I've said a bunch, but not just down there. With a guy like that, you also know history and the big innings, late innings, leverage innings he's thrown in the big leagues already. So, the changeup has always been a factor. He can handle both right and left, so he's a good option to have."

The Red Sox Are Bringing Tommy Kahnle Up

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle walks off the field after the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chad Tracy on reliever Tommy Kahnle, who is on the way to Boston:



“He’s been great [in Triple-A]… He can handle both right and left, so he’s a good option to have.” pic.twitter.com/z45F4NazgE — WEEI (@WEEI) June 4, 2026

Throughout the early afternoon, it wasn't initially clear what the corresponding move for Kahnle's arrival to the big leagues would be. Boston eventually announced that the club is demoting rookie hurler Tyler Samaniego down to Triple-A and placing Trevor Story on the 60-Day Injured List to open up a roster spot. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe was among a handful of reporters to share the news to X.

"The Red Sox sent Tyler Samaniego back to Triple-A Worcester to clear a spot for Tommy Kahnle," Healey wrote on X. "Trevor Story is moved to the 60-day IL."

The idea of Story landing on the 60-Day Injured List isn't shocking. On Tuesday, it was shared that the current expectation is that he'll need at least 8-to-12 weeks to return. So, that fits the 60-Day Injured List window well. But with Samaniego going down, arguably, that is a tough sell. The rookie has a 2.66 ERA in 20 appearances so far this season and has been great. His worst outing of the season was on May 29, but that was in a different role as an opener ahead of Brayan Bello. That day, he allowed four earned runs. He's allowed eight earned runs total this season in 20 appearances.

Arguably, the move should've been either optioning Greg Weissert or moving on from Ryan Watson. In the case of Weissert, they could've optioned him, promoted Kahnle and still put Story on the 60-Day IL. In the case of Watson, they could've designated him for assignment and opened up a roster spot. On the Watson front, this has been a talking point all season, but Boston clearly sees something in the Rule 5 pick.