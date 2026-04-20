Red Sox Catch Break as Juan Valera Avoids Serious Elbow Injury

The Boston Red Sox seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario when it came to injured hurler, Juan Valera.

Boston's No. 5 prospect was forced to exit a game for High-A Greenville on April 16 with an apparent arm injury. Valera has been someone who has been turning heads since Spring Training in the organization. In his last start before getting hurt, he fired a 101.7 miles per hour fastball that caught the fanbase's attention on social media. But he was already thriving beforehand.

Then, of course, the injury scare popped up and threatened to sideline him if things didn't go his and the team's way. Fortunately, it does appear as though everything is going to be alright, at least for now. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported on Sunday that Valera actually doesn't even need to go in for an MRI or X-ray and is expected to be shut down for just two weeks due to elbow inflammation.

The Red Sox Prospect Is Going To Be Alright

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Sounds like good news for Red Sox [No. 5] prospect Juan Valera, who does not need an MRI or X-Ray after leaving his start with elbow inflammation at this time, a league source tells [7News Boston WHDH]," Alexander wrote. "Valera will be shut down from throwing for 2 weeks, I’m told."

If you're a Red Sox fan who was holding your breath for Valera, you can release it now.

If you're a Red Sox fan who doesn't know much about Valera yet, that's alright as well. He's a 19-year-old flamethrower down in High-A Greenville. Valera made his professional debut in 2023 in the Dominican Summer League for Boston and has been working his way up through the Red Sox's farm system since. His calling card is his fastball, which can flirt with 102 miles per hour, despite the fact that he's a starter. Imagine if he were in a short-inning role instead?

Valera has a 1.93 ERA in three starts so far this season across 9 1/3 innings of work. Over that stretch, he has logged a 17-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Despite the fact that he's young, he was pitching well before going down with the injury.

So much so that a promotion to Double-A Portland should be an option in the not-so-distant future. But he now has to come in and show that he's healthy. It will be a few weeks before he has an opportunity to do so. But it could've been worse. It could've been months. Fortunately, he's alright, though.