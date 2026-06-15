Red Sox Could Cash In as Aroldis Chapman's Trade Value Rises

The Boston Red Sox had a productive weekend, despite a loss against the Texas Rangers on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have struggled at home so far this season, but they won the series overall against Texas and took two out of three. It was the first time since April that the Red Sox won a series at Fenway Park. That's wild, to say the least, but it's progress. Boston is now 29-40 on the season and has a day off on Monday before kicking off an important three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

If Boston can play as it did during the Rangers series from here on out, then it should be able to make up ground in the standings before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3. If they are unable to, then we're going to see changes. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy already insinuated this by saying the team will have to "pivot" without a dramatic turnaround.

When it comes to trade talk around the Red Sox, all eyes are on closer Aroldis Chapman. He should earn his ninth All-Star nod this season with a 0.44 ERA in 21 appearances on the campaign so far. Plus, he has 14 saves and 28 strikeouts. Chapman has been great and while sharing notes around the league, USA Today's Bob Nightengale pointed out that Chapman's trade value has gone up because there won't be a reliever available with a "fresher arm."

Could Aroldis Chapman Be On His Way Out Of Boston?

Jun 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) and catcher Carlos Narváez (75) smile after defeating the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Well, the good news for the Boston Red Sox’ struggles is that closer Aroldis Chapman’s trade value has gone up," Nightengale wrote. "There won’t be a single reliever traded at the deadline who will have a fresher arm. Chapman, who has converted all [14] of his save opportunities with a [0.44] ERA, has pitched just twice in the last 26 days going back to May 18, and has pitched only [20.2] innings this entire season."

When Chapman has been on the mound in a Red Sox jersey, he has been automatic dating back to last year. If available, he could fetch at least one elite prospect. He's been that good. Right now, he's making just $13 million this season as well, which is a bargain for the production he has had. Chapman also has a vesting option for the 2027 season that will become guaranteed if he reaches 40 innings pitched this season and passes a physical.

If he becomes available, then that would mean that Boston's spiral continued. For Boston's sake, hopefully that doesn't become the reality.