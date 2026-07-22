Red Sox Superstar Likely Isn't Leaving, Despite Months of Trade Rumors

The trajectory of the 2026 Major League Baseball season has completely changed for the Boston Red Sox for the better.

In just about a month, the Red Sox have gone from near the bottom of the American League standings to legit contenders in a weak American League. If the Red Sox can continue to pitch as they have over the last month, they can beat any team in the American League. We've seen that during the club's 14-game winning streak. During the streak, Boston swept the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox, the clubs with the best three records in the American League right now.

Boston is cooking right now and it has completely silenced the noise around the club about selling off pieces. Another example of this came on Wednesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon shared a column with a wide range of trade deadline nuggets and acknowledged that San Diego Padres flamethrower Mason Miller could be the best reliever available, especially because Aroldis Chapman is "likely" to stay in Boston.

The Red Sox Aren't Selling

Jul 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) reacts to the final out of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A team trading for [Mason Miller] would acquire him for four pennant races," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "One executive who has spoken with [AJ Preller] surmised that if he shops Miller, his initial ask would be at least two top-100 prospects. He would be by far the best reliever available now that Aroldis Chapman is likely to stay in Boston."

The fact that the conversation around Chapman has shifted to this point is a massive sign of how the perception of the team in general has changed during this hot streak. Back on June 17, just over one month ago, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave Chapman a 90 percent chance of being traded. It seemed like a near-lock that Chapman was going to be moved, and rightfully so. The Red Sox dropped to 14 games below .500 before this hot streak and dealing Chapman would've likely brought back one or two elite prospects.

But Boston has finally shown the baseball world what it can do. The Red Sox entered the season expected to be among the top contenders in the American League. They didn't live up to the expectations over the first few months of the season but they are doing more than making up for it now.

There was a point when Chapman looked as good as gone. Now, there's no shot he's getting moved. He's going to continue to help this club make a run at a playoff spot.