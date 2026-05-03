Red Sox Could Move All-Star Before 2026 Trade Deadline

Although the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline won't be here until August, chatter and rumors have already begun about which guys could end up being on the move.

On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared in a column on Sunday that the current expectations around the league are that Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins and Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox are expected to be the "hottest" commodities ahead of the August trade deadline.

"Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, said that with so many teams with big payrolls struggling this year, trade talks have already picked up," Nightengale wrote. "The hottest commodity at the trade deadline is expected to be Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara and the Boston Red Sox could trade left-handed hitting outfielder Jarren Duran before the Aug. 3 deadline."

Jarren Duran Is Already Getting Trade Buzz

Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox centre fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a broken bat ground out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a poll after speaking to executives around the league and Duran's name popped up when executives were asked which big-name players could be on the move.

Clearly, the perception out there around the league is that Duran could be a guy who ends up being on the move ahead of the trade deadline. This shouldn't shock anyone because of the fact that Boston has five solid outfielders and entered the day on Sunday with a 13-20 record. Even if the Red Sox are able to turn things around in the standings, Boston has enough outfield talent that it could afford to trade someone away.

As trade rumors have surfaced over the last few months, Duran's name has popped up the most. Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere. Masataka Yoshida's contract appears to be too tough to move right now. Ceddanne Rafaela hasn't been the subject of much buzz in the trade market. Wilyer Abreu was mentioned as a trade candidate as well, but it was also reported that the Red Sox didn't show any interest in trading the Gold Glove Award winner this past offseason.

The trade deadline will be here in three months. There's a lot of time between now and then. If an injury or two were to pop up in the Red Sox's outfield, this would be a moot point. If the deadline arrives and everyone is in town and healthy, it would make a lot of sense to make a deal. Duran currently should be viewed as the most likely outfielder who could be on the move.