Red Sox's Final 12 Games Could Give Them an October Edge

The Boston Red Sox have just 12 games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball and they arguably are going to position Boston well for a deep playoff run.

Between now and the regular season finale on Sep. 27, Boston is going to face off against four potential playoff teams: the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs. It's certainly not going to be an easy finish to the regular season, to say the least.

If the season were to end today, the Rays, Guardians and Cubs would all be in the postseason with the Rangers on the outside looking in. But Texas is still fighting for its life. The Rangers are two games out of a Wild Card spot and one game back in the American League West standings. So, there's a real chance they make it to the postseason as well, depending on how these next few weeks go.

The Red Sox Are Going To Be Prepared Well For The Playoffs

Aug 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) addresses the media against the Miami Marlins before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, this is for the best for Boston. These next two weeks aren't going to be a walk in the park, by any means. The Red Sox will face potentially four playoff teams, including the likely No. 1 overall seed in the American League in the Rays. Boston is fighting for playoff positioning itself with an outside shot at the top Wild Card spot, which is currently held by the New York Yankees.

Rather than some sort of light schedule, the Red Sox will face a few of the top teams in baseball as they attempt to tune up and get ready for the postseason. Arguably, that will make the transition into the postseason easier to deal with and adjust to. If the season were to end today, the Red Sox would travel to Yankee Stadium to face the Yankees in the first round of the postseason in a three-game series.

Boston is going to need all of the help it can get in a series like that, which is why it's arguably good that the club's schedule is difficult over the next two weeks. The Red Sox are going to face off against teams fighting for playoffs spots and positioning and so they are going to be getting the best from these teams on a nightly. It's much better to prepare for the playoffs like this, instead of facing clubs like the Los Angeles Angels (56-93) or the Colorado Rockies (55-94), whose seasons are over.

Boston won't be able to take its foot off the gas at all. Hopefully, that will translate right to the first round of the playoffs when Boston likely faces New York.