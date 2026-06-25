Red Sox 'Dodged a Bullet' After Caleb Durbin's Early Exit vs. Rockies

The Boston Red Sox had yet another injury scare on Wednesday, but it sounds like the club avoided a worst-case scenario.

Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin was forced to leave the club's series finale against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning after he suffered a left fifth finger subluxation while sliding into first base. He partially dislocated his pinky finger while trying to beat out a race to the base.

Initially, there was certainly some fear for the Red Sox. Boston's offense can't afford to take many more hits right now and Durbin has quietly turned his season around over the last month. He has gone from being one of the biggest problems with the lineup to being one of the club's most consistent bats right now. Fortunately, after the game on Wednesday, Durbin said to the media that he doesn't think that he's going to need a stint on the Injured List due to the injury.

Keep An Eye On Caleb Durbin

Jun 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) turns a double play against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"No, I don't anticipate anything like that," Durbin said when asked if he thinks he'll need a stint on the Injured List. "No."

Caleb Durbin doesn't think he's going to need an IL stint. pic.twitter.com/9yXh05QEUE — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 24, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy also gave a positive update about Durbin and said that he thinks Boston may have "dodged a bullet" with the young infielder.

"He's okay," Tracy said. "He subluxed his pinky. Like it was kind of facing a direction it shouldn't and they were able to pop it back in. And there were some scans, nothing bony or fractured. Hopefully, we're fine. I think we'll just see where he is soreness-wise, but we might have dodged a bullet there."

Again, Durbin has been awesome for the Red Sox lately. Since May 28, Durbin has played in 23 games and has slashed .317/.333/.585 with a .919 OPS. It's not as if he's just hitting singles as well. Durbin has four homers, eight doubles, and a triple since May 28 to go along with 14 RBIs while striking out just 10 times. There was a time earlier in the season when he was losing playing time at third base. That's not the case any longer. Now, he looks like an integral piece for this lineup.

Boston will begin a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. When the Red Sox announce their starting lineup for the series opener, it will provide more information on where Durbin stands right now. If he's in the lineup, great. If he's not, then this will be something to monitor.