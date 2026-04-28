Red Sox's Trevor Story Details Tough Conversation With Craig Breslow

Boston Red Sox players have stepped up and won back-to-back games since manager Alex Cora was fired, but that doesn't mean they've wrapped their heads around the bombshell firing.

Cora, the lone remaining vestige of the 2018 World Series in Boston, had meaningful connections with most of the players on the roster, and shortstop Trevor Story ranked high on that list. Story seemed to take issue with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow not allowing the team to ask questions in a Sunday meeting in which the firings were first discussed.

On Monday, Story provided an update: He and Breslow had a chance to speak one-on-one after that initial meeting. The 33-year-old shortstop indicated that said conversation went as well as it probably could have, but don't expect Story to suddenly embrace the fact that Cora is gone.

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What Story said about chat with Breslow

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

“It was definitely necessary as part of the process,” Story said, via Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “Obviously, you heard the things I said and I didn’t agree with it, but we hashed it out and we had a very constructive conversation.

“Whether I agree with it or not doesn’t really matter. I don’t make those decisions. He heard me out and he was very understanding, because he knew how beloved those guys were and they always will be. So I think it was good to start the process of moving forward, I guess.”

There's an even larger subplot looming with Story, though it might not come to a head in the first half of this season. His defense at shortstop, which he struggled with last September, is once again being called into question.

And after it was revealed that one point of contention between Cora and the front office was Story batting second in the lineup to begin the season, the veteran is off to a horrific start at the plate (.515 OPS in 28 games).

While last year showed that Story could still have another resurgent few months in store, it's easy to wonder whether his time as the Boston starting shortstop could be winding down in a post-Cora era.