Red Sox's Trevor Story Takes Stance on Chad Tracy As Alex Cora's Replacement

Every player on the Boston Red Sox was impacted by the firing of manager Alex Cora, but shortstop Trevor Story seems to be under an undue amount of scrutiny.

Not only is Story an important leader in the Boston clubhouse, but a report from CBS' Julian McWilliams on Monday suggested that Cora sticking by Story and batting him second to start the season might have had something to do with the front office making its firing decision.

Meanwhile, former Triple-A manager Chad Tracy has taken over for Cora with the interim tag as manager. Story may not be happy about what the club did to his longtime skipper, but he's got nothing but positive things to say about Tracy.

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Story's stance on Tracy: 'Excited'

Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy joins T&G's Tommy Cassell on “Cassell’s Corner Podcast” to talk about the upcoming baseball season. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Hate this for AC. It doesn’t seem fair. But also excited for Tracy, because he’s a special baseball mind,” Story said, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

“You got to have grace with the guys coming in. We’re not holding grudges against the people coming in. That’s not the case, and we have a job to do, a job to win. We gotta find our way through.”

The high-road approach here is the right one, and it's not as though Story had much of a choice anyway. The Red Sox held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the firings of Cora and five of his top assistants with the players, but by all accounts, ownership and front office representatives present left no opportunity for those players to ask about what had happened.

Still, Tracy had nothing to do with Cora's removal, and nothing about whether the latter deserved to be fired or not impacts the former's ability to do his job.

Story's status as the starting shortstop has been a source of debate, and under a new regime, one could be left to reasonably wonder if a switch to second base and/or designated hitter might be in store.

And it's also worth wondering whether Story would have opted back in for the final two years on his deal this past offseason if he'd known Cora would be out the door so quickly.