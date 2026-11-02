Red Sox-Elly De La Cruz Prediction Would Send Shockwaves Through AL

The hot stove is turning on across Major League Baseball and things are about to get even more interesting on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox have already been busy in the trade market, including deals with the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers. Craig Breslow has shown a clear willingness to wheel and deal and we should see more coming. Plus, on Monday, free agency officially begins and we could start to see players start to sign. It's going to be a long — and potentially painful — offseason, but the Red Sox are in a good place and have the means to add. One name that keeps being mentioned is Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo added more fuel to the fire and actually predicted that the speculation and rumors will turn into a real deal.

"Elly De La Cruz. The Red Sox need offense yet don’t have many clear positions where an upgrade makes sense," Cotillo wrote. "Shortstop is clearly one of them with Trevor Story entering the final year of his contract. Dealing for De La Cruz would represent a clear blockbuster and “go-for-it” move from Craig Breslow, and that’s exactly what the Red Sox need. Franklin Arias would headline any package. At the deadline, the Reds were willing to at least listen. Now, expect them to truly consider dealing the two-time All-Star."

Elly De La Cruz Is The Star Boston Needs

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cotillo is one of the most respected Red Sox insiders out there. The fact that he'd make a prediction like this adds credibility to all of the noise out there. WEEI's Rob Bradford and Jim Bowden of The Athletic have also touched on the idea of De La Cruz to Boston.

This is the type of move that would completely change the landscape of the American League. Arguably, the Red Sox should be considered near the very top of the American League right now anyway, if not at the top. The roster is in a better spot than it was at this point last year.

But De La Cruz is the player who would take the team to an even higher level. He's just 24 years old and had a 30-30 season in 2026. He also drove in 79 runs. De La Cruz has added power almost every year and is just two years removed from stealing 67 bases in the 2024 season. He's a special talent. Plus, he has three seasons of team control left.

The hot stove is turning on. If this prediction turns into reality, the Red Sox will be the best team in the American League in 2027.