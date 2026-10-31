Red Sox Insider Fuels Elly De La Cruz-Boston Blockbuster Rumors

We're at a point in the Major League Baseball offseason in which rumors and buzz around the league are going to exponentially increase. The World Series is over and now the focus is on the 2027 season.

Plus, with a lockout very likely looming in early December, we're going to see teams move quickly to get their rosters in order before a potentially long layoff. We've already seen the Boston Red Sox make two trades as they sent Nate Eaton to the Athletics and Tsung-Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers. More will be coming, too. At this point in the offseason, you always see names thrown around. But, interestingly, the name that has continued to gain steam around Boston is Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. He's someone who would completely transform Boston's lineup and WEEI's Rob Bradford was the latest on Saturday to add more fuel to the fire.

"One name that should interest Red Sox followers: Elly De La Cruz. Red Sox showed fairly significant interest before the trade deadline," Bradford wrote on X.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that Boston made a "very strong offer" for De La Cruz ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, although the Reds weren't ready to move on from him at the time. Plus, back in August, USA Today's Bob Nightengale also reported that Boston "tried to convince" the Reds to make a move. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a prediction that Boston will go "big-game hunting" at shortstop this winter.

Is Elly De La Cruz Worth Pursuing For Red Sox?

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bradford is the latest to mention De La Cruz's name. Where there is smoke, there is hopefully fire. Now, it is important to note that nothing should be considered likely at this point in the offseason. There's no denying the fact that landing De La Cruz would be great. We put together a projected lineup if that were to be the case.

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Elly De La Cruz, SS Wilyer Abreu, RF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Curtis Mead, 2B Trevor Story, DH Caleb Durbin, 3B

In this scenario, the Red Sox would not cut ties with Abreu in a deal. But, if the Red Sox are going to land a player like De La Cruz, that could be necessary.

For any deal to happen, the Reds would have to be open to moving a franchise superstar. That's not an easy ask. He has three seasons of team control left. So, even if the Reds didn't move him, they could roll with him next year and try to flip him after the 2027 season. Or, wait another year and do so after the 2028 campaign. The only way you can convince a team with that much team control to make a move is with a massive offer.

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias, who is baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, would have to be the starting point. Beyond him, arguably you don't move Roman Anthony or Payton Tolle. But you'd have to put together a major package. Arias and Abreu would be a good starting point, plus other top prospects, like Juan Valera (Boston's No. 3 prospect) or C/1B Franklin Primera (Boston's No. 4 prospect). Jake Bennett would be someone to watch. The list goes on. In general, you'd have to pay a fortune. The package to bring Adley Rutschman was a big one. De La Cruz would cost more.

The buzz is growing and Boston should absolutely consider a move. From here on out, this is something to seriously monitor.