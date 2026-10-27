Mapping Out a 4-for-1 Trade to Bring Elly De La Cruz to Red Sox

This past summer, the Boston Red Sox were seemingly connected in some way, shape or form to every big-name player who found themselves in trade rumors.

That includes shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds. Back in August, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Red Sox "tried to convince" the Reds to cut ties with De La Cruz, but were unsuccessful. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam also reported that De La Cruz was on Boston's radar.

If the Red Sox go big-game hunting this winter to specifically bolster the shortstop position, De La Cruz is the guy to target. He's that good. If so, here's a mock trade Boston should send Cincinnati's way to actually get them to consider a deal.

Red Sox-Reds Elly De La Cruz Mock Trade

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox Receive: INF Elly De La Cruz

Reds Receive: INF Franklin Arias (Boston's No. 1 prospect), RHP Juan Valera (Boston's No. 3 prospect), C/1B Franklin Primera (Boston's No. 4 prospect), LHP Jake Bennett

De La Cruz is a superstar and he is just 24 years old. We're talking about someone who already is a two-time All-Star and who has four big league seasons under his belt, despite his young age. If anyone is going to land him this winter, it's going to be because of a clear overpay. Three top prospects and a controllable young starting pitcher may not even get a deal done. But it's a good starting point.

De La Cruz is young and still has three more seasons of team control left. If someone were to get him, the goal would absolutely be to try to extend him, although that may be unlikely. One day he's going to really cash in.

Regardless, from a production standpoint, De La Cruz would take Boston's shortstop position to another level. In 2026, he slashed .283/.365/.515 with an .880 OPS, 30 home runs, 79 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, 30 doubles, five triples and 99 runs scored. He had a 30-30-30 season and wasn't even an All-Star in 2026. He actually set a new career high with 5.6 wins above replacement. He's just getting better.

Arias has a chance to be a star in the future himself. If the Red Sox were to trade him, that would be a sign that they are betting on a guarantee, rather than upside. There are few players in the league right now that Boston should flip Arias for. De La Cruz is one of them.