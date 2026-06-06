Red Sox Finally Get Good Garrett Whitlock News as He Inches Towards Return

The Boston Red Sox got one of their biggest wins of the season on Friday night and also got some good news beforehand.

Boston kicked off a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium and came out on top, 5-3. Sonny Gray pitched well and both Andruw Monasterio and Willson Contreras blasted homers as Boston took down its biggest rival to kick off the series. For the Red Sox, they really needed the win. Boston dropped two games out of three against the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the week and sent Brayan Bello down to Triple-A after another tough start. The Red Sox needed something positive and got it on Friday.

Plus, Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Garrett Whitlock will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Worcester tomorrow, Chad Tracy said. [to be determined] if it’s a one-off or he makes another before being activated," Healey wrote.

The Red Sox Should Have Garrett Whitlock back Soon

May 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

With a pitcher, there is a 30-Day clock once a minor league rehab assignment begins. The player has 30 days to build back up before the club needs to activate them to the major league club or option them. In this case, it certainly sounds like it's going to be much less than 30 days. Tracy didn't shut down the idea of it being a one-off appearance in Triple-A, but instead said that it's unclear at the moment.

The faster the Red Sox get Whitlock back, the better. But the club is running out of moves it can make without taking a lot at either Greg Weissert or Ryan Watson. Before Tommy Kahnle was promoted, there was an argument to either designate Watson for assignment or option Weissert. The Red Sox went a different route and demoted Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A and placed Trevor Story on the 60-Day Injured List.

Since then, the Red Sox acquired lefty Joe La Sorsa from the Pittsburgh Pirates and placed Garrett Crochet on the 60-Day IL to make room for him. When Whitlock is ready, the Red Sox are going to make some sort of decision in the bullpen. Arguably, the route should be moving on from Watson, but the Red Sox have a few options. Regardless of the eventual corresponding move, the fact that Whitlock is almost back is very positive for Boston.