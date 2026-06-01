Red Sox Have an Easy Path to Keep Tommy Kahnle, But Will They Use It?

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on Monday and it really shouldn't be that difficult.

Veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle is currently down in Triple-A and has the chance to opt out of his deal with the organization on Monday if he is not promoted to the big leagues. The clock is ticking and Boston is at risk of losing Kahnle if it doesn't act. On Saturday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Kahnle will "100 percent" utilize his opt-out if Boston doesn't promote him on June 1.

"According to a source with knowledge of Kahnle’s thinking, the righty '100 percent' plans to hit free agency if he is not added to Boston’s roster," Cotillo wrote. "The Red Sox can prevent such a move by selecting Kahnle’s contract and adding him to their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against Baltimore (or earlier)."

Monday Is A Big Day For Boston

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Israel pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) looks on toward catcher C.J. Stubbs (not pictured) after the game against Nicaragua at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There isn't a lot of nuance there. Boston could either promote him or he's going to free agency. When he signed his minor league deal with Boston, this was always a possibility. It shouldn't be that hard, though. Kahnle has made 18 appearances down in Triple-A and has a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched. Boston has had a bit of a right-handed issue in the bullpen of late. Greg Weissert hasn't had it so far this season and has struggled, especially with inherited runners on. Righty Ryan Watson was a Rule 5 pick, but he has a 5.35 ERA in 21 outings this season. Garrett Whitlock is on the Injured List.

The Red Sox are very thin with solid righty relievers right now and Kahnle is just sitting there waiting for his chance. Arguably, if Boston gets through the day on Monday with Kahnle not on the roster and opting out, and Watson still on the roster, it would be a major unforced error.

There's been a lot of chatter about Weissert lately and he hasn't been great, but he has been better than Watson. The 28-year-old has a 5.35 ERA in 33 2/3 innings of work and has allowed runs in four of his last eight outings. Unfortunately, he just hasn't been impactful out of the bullpen.

Because he was a Rule 5 pick, there are rules that come into play, like how Boston would have to offer him back if it opted to take him off the big league roster. But frankly, that shouldn't matter at this point. Boston can't use up a roster spot for this, when there's a better option. Kahnle simply would make Boston better right now than Watson does. It's time to make a change.