Red Sox Forgotten All-Star Nearly Back From Year-Long Injury Absence

A lot has changed for the Boston Red Sox since Tanner Houck last took the mound. What may have changed for Houck himself?

The 2024 All-Star starting pitcher was off to a horrific start last season before going on the injured list in May. He then attempted a rehab stint before shutting things down and eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

Just over a year later, the right-hander is on the cusp of making his return to major league game action. A reported rehab stint is beginning as we speak, and from there, the Red Sox are going to have some interesting decisions to make.

What role could Houck play, and how soon?

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Houck and the Red Sox announced that the righty was beginning a rehab stint with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“Long year, long process,” said Houck, via Browne. “But this was the goal from Day 1: to get back around this time and get some real competition under my belt. That never left my sight for a second, getting back around this time and facing real hitters, getting actual game competition.

“Tomorrow’s a great stepping stone in the right direction and finishing out this rehab and attacking it day by day. A little over a year later now, it’s good to be back.”

Per Browne, the plan is for Houck to throw 20 or so pitches on Tuesday, then expand to the 40-to-45 range on Friday in his second rehab outing. From there, we don't yet know if the next step is a potential major league return, and if so, in what role.

Clearly, it's almost impossible to imagine Houck would be a candidate to start games for the Red Sox the rest of the season. But could he pitch well enough in a few relief outings that he could win himself a role on the playoff roster (which carries two fewer pitchers than the September roster)?

That's a call Craig Breslow, Chad Tracy, and the Red Sox will soon be thinking about if they aren't already. Houck has to put the ball in their court to really make it a conversation.