Tanner Houck's Suddenly Back in the 2026 Red Sox Picture

One former Boston Red Sox All-Star is set to take his biggest step yet towards a potential 2026 return.

That is righty Tanner Houck.

On Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Houck is currently expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Portland next week after recovering well from pitching in a "bridge league game" in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

"Houck (Tommy John surgery last year) is recovering well after another appearance in a scrimmage-type game in Fort Myers, Fla. He is due to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland next week," Healey wrote.

The buzz around Houck has been quietly growing over the last few weeks and now we have the most positive update yet. Houck is ready for game action and the second that he officially kicks off his rehab assignment, a countdown clock will begin. When pitchers go on minor league rehab assignments, there is a 30-day maximum before the club has to decide whether or not to activate the player, or option them down to the minors, barring an injury setback.

Time is running out on the 2026 season. Boston has just 22 games left in the regular season before hopefully a long playoff run. Houck is putting himself into the conversation to at least be considered down the stretch.

Tanner Houck Could Be An Intriguing Late-Season Addition

Worcester’s Tanner Houck faces Buffalo at Polar Park June 18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houck is a guy who can really help, if he looks like he did pre-surgery. Last year, Houck clearly wasn't at full strength. He pitched in nine games and had an 8.04 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery. His last outing in the majors came on May 12, 2025.

The year before, Houck was an All-Star and was one of the most dominant hurlers in the American League. Houck had a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts, to go along with a 154-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 178 2/3 innings pitched. His advanced metrics were great as well. He was in the 97th percentile in offspeed run value, the 94th percentile in pitching run value, and the 93rd percentile in groundball rate, among others.

That was Houck's age-27/28 season. He looked like he was finally getting over the hump and was poised to sit atop Boston's rotation for years to come. But his injury derailed him in 2025. But his time will come. For Houck, it seems like his most likely avenue for time this season on the big league roster will be in the bullpen. He's had success there. Back in 2022, he appeared in 32 games, including just four starts, and logged a 3.15 ERA. A healthy Houck can add firepower to an already elite bullpen. One positive that would come from Houck being activated would be giving opposing batters another look at an arm angle.

When Houck was coming up, his rotation was talked about as looking like the right-handed version of Chris Sale. When it comes to the bullpen, you want as much talent as you can possibly have, plus as many different looks as possible to make it tough on hitters.

Houck would add to that.

Progress has been made. Now, we wait to see how he does on the rehab assignment.