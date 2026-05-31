Red Sox-Giants Trade Idea That Could Save Boston’s Broken Offense

The Boston Red Sox need to add some more offense and have made it clear that they are willing to talk to teams right now in order to get some sort of deal done.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made this point clear while acknowledging that the club has already begun talking to teams about potential deals.

"Another way [to improve] is additions from outside the organization, and we’re having conversations every day about those,” Breslow told The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. “At the same time, I think there are a bunch of other teams that see themselves in a similar position, where they’re probably underperforming relative to where they thought they would be in a league that is pretty compressed and not looking to give up on 2026 just yet, which makes it a lot harder to line up on trades.”

So, who would be a good target at this point in the season? One guy who arguably makes too much sense at this point would be San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arráez. He signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Giants and San Francisco has been even worse than Boston at 22-36 on the season.

Here's a mock trade Boston should consider a breakdown.

Luis Arráez To Boston Mock Trade

May 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Red Sox Receive: INF Luis Arráez

Giants Receive: INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 11 prospect), LHP Eduardo Rivera (Red Sox's No. 25 prospect)

Breakdown: For the Red Sox, they would be getting a hit machine in Arráez to try to give life to this floundering offense. With Trevor Story out, Marcelo Mayer has moved to shortstop. The club could easily slot Arráez in at second base. Defense was a question mark for him, but he has turned it around and is in the 99th percentile in outs above average. Boston clearly had a thing for defense this past offseason, or else it would've invested in the offense more with someone like Eugenio Suárez. Arráez is playing good defense and is batting .322 this season. Boston needs some sort of spark, he could at least get on base.

For the Giants, they would get a former first-rounder and a pitching prospect, both with Triple-A experience, for a rental. It's hard to ask for much more, even for a player as good as Arráez is. At the end of the day, Boston simply can't just sit around and wait.