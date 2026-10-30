Red Sox Have New Reason to Revisit Ketel Marte Trade Talks

Last offseason, the Boston Red Sox showed interest in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, but he didn't end up getting traded.

After Boston missed out on Alex Bregman in free agency, the buzz around Marte significantly picked up. But, by then, the Diamondbacks had taken Marte off the trade block. Marte played out the 2026 season in Arizona and it was a rollercoaster to the point that he actually no-showed for a game at Fenway Park against Boston. The offseason is here, and that means that rumors and speculation have already begun. Boston has made two separate trades already to get guys off the 40-man roster. There will be more to come. And Marte is someone the fanbase should be paying attention to again, especially because Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the Diamondbacks are expected to "listen" on guys this winter, including the second baseman.

"The Diamondbacks are definitely going to listen when it comes to trade interest in some of their players, including Ketel Marte," Gambadoro wrote. "Does not mean they will trade him but they do believe some changes will be necessary to get over the hump and they have had surface-level discussions with other teams to gauge the temperature of interest."

The Red Sox Should Pursue Ketel Marte

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a down season, Marte still hit 22 home runs, drove in 76 runs and slashed .249/.316/.432 in 141 games played. That production alone would be a boost for a Red Sox lineup that could use some more power.

The Red Sox are in a bit of a different situation this year, as opposed to last offseason. There aren't necessarily holes in the infield. Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin have the corners locked up. While the middle infield isn't fully locked up, there are options. Right now, the expectation would seemingly be some combination of Trevor Story, Franklin Arias and Curtis Mead in the infield to begin the season. If the Red Sox were to add Marte, he'd surely take over second base, which then could push Mead to designated hitter. Shortstop would be between Story and Arias.

Last offseason, the Red Sox were interested, but it didn't go anywhere. Now, Marte is coming off a somewhat down season and has one fewer year left on his deal. He's under contract for four more seasons, plus a 2031 player option.

It's important to note that Marte has a no-trade clause thanks to his 10-and-5 rights. But if the Diamondbacks shop him and he's willing to come to Boston, he's someone the club should consider, like Elly De La Cruz.