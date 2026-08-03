What to Know About Red Sox's New Outfielder Eli White

When the 2026 Major League Baseball season began, it was talked about endlessly how the Boston Red Sox had a surplus of outfielders.

Well, on Monday, the Red Sox added another one.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Boston is acquiring outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine.

"The Braves are trading OF Eli White to the Red Sox for RHP Tyler Uberstine, per source," Feinsand wrote.

The Braves are trading OF Eli White to the Red Sox for RHP Tyler Uberstine, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 3, 2026

When it comes to White, he is a seven-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Texas Rangers and the Braves throughout his career.

Boston Landed A New Outfielder

Jul 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eli White (36) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White has had a solid season in a depth role for the Braves. He has played in 69 games and is slashing .233/.285/.406 with a .691 OPS, five homers and 17 RBIs. White has seen time at all three outfield spots and has 1.1 wins above replacement, the highest mark of his career so far. Most of his game action this season has come in right field. He has played in 34 games in right field, 19 in left field and 10 in center field.

With White, Boston is adding another right-handed hitter who can give the club depth at a moment's notice at any of the three outfield spots.

As the trade deadline approached, rumors swirled indicating that Jarren Duran could be traded. Like previous deadlines, it didn't happen. With Duran still in the mix, White figures to be a fourth outfielder/Triple-A depth option.

The price tag to acquire him wasn't very high. Uberstine has pitched in just one game this season in the majors. He has made 19 appearances down in the minors. The Red Sox, who have one of the best overall bullpens in the game, gave up a depth option to add another much-needed right-handed depth bat who gives the team even more flexibility defensively. Overall, a good move for the club.

It may not be one that makes headlines left and right, like adding All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, but it is one that gives the club more depth than it had before. Especially with Roman Anthony still on the Injured List, this is important.

Breslow's big strike of the deadline was surely Rutschman, but this is the type of value move that helps teams in the long run. Boston gave up a minor leaguer for a player who has made a positive impact on one of the best teams in the National League. Positive overall.