Red Sox-Jarren Duran Blockbuster 'Squarely in Play' Now That Offseason is Here

The Major League Baseball offseason has officially begun and that means that we could start to see moves pick up around the league in the very near future, especially with a potential lockout looming over the league.

In December, things likely will change. The collective bargaining agreement will expire and the two sides (MLB and MLBPA) need to come together to chart a path forward. With a potential lockout coming in December, that means that there could be plenty of moves made in November ahead of time. For the Boston Red Sox, one guy to watch will be speedy outfielder Jarren Duran, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"With that backdrop, a trade involving Duran is expected to once again be squarely in play for the Red Sox — and something that the 30-year-old might welcome considering the stage of his career (he’s two years from free agency) and a dwindling opportunity in Boston," Cotillo wrote. "How other teams value him is the big question. Moving Duran and his projected $11.1 million arbitration salary could help the Red Sox achieve other winter objectives in an offseason in which money might be tighter than people realize."

Jarren Duran's Future Is Up In The Air In Boston

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox's 2026 season ended on Sep. 30. Since then, the rumors and speculation have already begun. When it comes to Duran, he has been the most popular name talked about. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Boston is "widely expected" to shop Boston and also shut down the idea of non-tendering the 30-year-old.

If the Red Sox were to flip Duran, what could they realistically get? Back in 2025, the San Diego Padres reportedly offered a package to Boston for Duran centered around catching prospect Ethan Salas, Dylan Cease (who was a pending free agent) and another prospect. Boston declined. In that scenario, the Red Sox would've gotten an ace for a few months along with one of the top overall prospects in the game and another prospect. Boston rejected the offer and it will not get one as good again.

Duran now has two seasons of control left. Before the 2025 trade deadline, Duran had three full seasons, plus a stretch run, of team control. Duran was a 9.0 WAR player in 2024. Even though the 2025 season wasn't as good for him, he was a 4.9 WAR player. In 2026, he was a 0.4 WAR player and batted .207, despite the fact that he did have a 20-20 season.

This past summer, the Red Sox flipped Marcelo Mayer in a deal that brought lefty reliever Erik Miller back to town. A package for Duran should be better than what the Red Sox got for Mayer. He struggled in 2026, but he has had significant big league success. Mayer has not yet. Even after a down year, Duran has big upside still. So, you're likely not going to see an offer for Boston featuring an ace like Cease or an elite prospect, like Salas. But multiple mid-tier prospects and someone who can help in the majors right now should be the starting point.

The offseason is here and Boston fans need to keep a close eye on Duran.