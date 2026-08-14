Red Sox Lineup vs. Pirates: Ceddanne Rafaela Out, Adley Rutschman Returns

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night without one of their top bats in the lineup.

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela is getting a rare day off on Friday against Pirates righty Bubba Chandler. Rafaela has played in 117 of Boston's 121 games so far this season and went 2-for-4 on Thursday in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. On top of this, he did get hit by a pitch in his hand, but fortunately the baseball mainly hit the guard on Rafaela's hand.

Ceddanne not in the lineup today. Drilled in the hand yesterday. Can’t help feeling a bit anxious. Hopefully it’s just an off day 🤞 pic.twitter.com/GWqi3CDURt — Sammy James🔺 (@HebHammer94) August 14, 2026

Still, this is something to watch out for right now.

Red Sox Starting Lineup

Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) looks over to pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) after the end of the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Sogard, 2B Masataka Yoshida, DH Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Wilyer Abreu, RF Caleb Durbin, 3B Jarren Duran, LF Andruw Monasterio, SS Eli White, CF

On the bright side, Rutschman is back in the lineup for the Red Sox after a day off on Thursday. Boston made it clear when Rutschman was activated off the Injured List, that it is going to take it easy as it eases the All-Star into the mix. He started back-to-back games before his day off on Thursday. Now, he's back in the lineup and batting third.

The top of Boston's lineup has shifted a bit over the last week or so. Rafaela has been batting second, so with him out of the lineup, Boston moved Yoshida up in the order. Yoshida has also gotten some time as the leadoff man recently for Boston. Sogard has as well and is in the spot on Friday for the second straight day. The rest of the lineup is pretty standard. White is filling in for Rafaela and is batting ninth. Outside of him, there aren't many changes.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Pitching Matchup on Friday

Aug 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston is scheduled to turn to Jake Bennett on the hill on Friday. Bennett has 13 starts under his belt so far this season as a rookie. The big lefty has a 3.17 ERA and a 55-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the season in 76 2/3 innings pitched. Since June 17, Bennett has logged a 2.64 ERA in 61 1/3 innings of action.

The Pirates are sending Bubba Chandler to the hill to face off against Bennett. The Pirates rookie has a 4.26 ERA in 23 total games in the majors this season, including 22 starts.