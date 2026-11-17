Last winter, the Boston Red Sox were connected to free agents and trade targets across the league, perhaps none more intriguing than Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte is quite the enigmatic figure, and has been subject to a few controversies throughout his career. Most recently, he didn't report to an August 17 game at, you guessed it, Fenway Park. It's not the first time Marte hasn't shown up to a game, and it's led the Diamondbacks to shop their star second baseman.

The Red Sox pursued Marte throughout last offseason, but a deal never materialized. Now, the league-wide consensus is that the D-Backs are at least listening to offers, despite the infielder's no-trade clause.

Most recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report floated an intriguing trade proposal that the Red Sox should seriously consider

Miller ranked the Red Sox No. 6 on his list of potential destinations, saying:

"The Red Sox were the hypothetical landing spot numero uno for Ketel Marte last offseason," he wrote. "Considering second base ended up being a completely underwhelming revolving door of Marcelo Mayer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Anthony Siegler and Nick Sogard, they probably regret not doing more to make it happen."

Why a Ketel Marte Trade Makes Sense

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) doubles in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say that second base was unstable for Boston this past season would be an understatement. The Red Sox couldn't find a consistent option, especially after trading away former top prospect Marcelo Mayer at the trade deadline.

Acquiring Marte would give the Red Sox stability alongside a switch-hitting star who crushed 22 home runs this past season. An infield of Willson Contreras, Marte, Franklin Arias and Caleb Durbin would immediately make the Red Sox a contender.

However, after swinging a trade for Adley Rutschman at the deadline, the Red Sox farm system is heavily depleted, but they still have the pieces to potentially make it work.

What a Trade Would Look Like

Worcester’s Kristian Campbell watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miller proposed dealing first baseman Triston Casas and outfielder Kristian Campbell for Marte.

This trade would be perfect for the Red Sox, and in return for Marte, the D-Backs would receive high-upside prospects.

Casas has been kept out of Major League Baseball due to near-constant injuries, and after the Red Sox signed Jake Bauers, his path to playing time with Boston is increasingly murky.

The Diamondbacks are weak at first base, and Casas could benefit from a change of scenery.

As for Campbell, he got off to a hot start in 2025 with the big league club, but was sent down a few months later. He spent all of 2026 in Triple-A Worcester, but played well and was a candidate for a late-season call-up

Campbell has a ton of upside, which he displayed in his short big-league stint, and could flourish away from the spotlight in Arizona.

If this deal went through, the Red Sox would shore up a glaring deficiency with minimal loss, and they should absolutely consider making this happen.