Jake Bauers Signing Could Spell Disaster for Former Red Sox Top Prospect

The Boston Red Sox first base room just got a whole lot more crowded.

Boston sent waves throughout the league on Friday, signing National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract. Bauers is a skilled hitter, and will complement All-Star Willson Contreras by splitting time between first base and designated hitter.

The move undoubtedly strengthens the Red Sox roster, adding some much-needed thump to the middle of the lineup, but for former top prospect Triston Casas, it could spell disaster.

Injury History

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) is taken off the field on a stretcher during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's impossible to talk about Casas's career without mentioning injuries. His professional tenure with the Red Sox has been riddled with injuries, and he's played just one full season since his big league debut in 2022.

2023 was Casas's longest season, and he demonstrated flashes of brilliance throughout. He hit .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games. He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting after ending the season on the IL due to shoulder inflammation.

Just 23 games into the 2024 season, Casas was sent to the IL once again after tearing rib cartilage while swinging a bat. He remained out until mid-August, but still clobbered 13 homers and 32 RBIs in 63 games.

He caught the injury bug again in 2025, rupturing his left patellar tendon just a month into the season and requiring season-ending surgery. He struggled to a .182 average with three homers in a small sample size.

Casas missed the entirety of the 2026 season with a myriad of injuries. He started the season rehabbing from the patellar injury, later straining his abdomen before hurting his wrist in July which led to an August surgery.

Casas peaked at No. 2 on MLB Pipeline's prospect rankings and was once regarded as a cornerstone of the Red Sox future, his inability to stay healthy has forced him into the background of the organization.

Future Outlook

Apr 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) (center) celebrates his game winning RBI against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Casas's absence, the Red Sox addressed their need at first base by acquiring Contreras, who led the team with 27 homers and established himself as the franchise's first baseman.

But even after Contreras's All-Star season, Boston wasn't done. The signing of Bauers gives the Red Sox flexibility at both DH and first base, allowing Contreras to rest in games throughout the season in hopes of avoiding a late-season cooldown.

But for Casas, the signing makes his future murky. Initially drafted as a third baseman, he switched to first base after just nine games, and hasn't played elsewhere since 2019.

However, the good news for Casas is that he still holds three minor league options, meaning that Boston could stash him in Triple-A Worcester and call him up in case of emergency. This could be beneficial for both sides, allowing Casas to return to form away from the spotlight and allowing the Red Sox to retain a hitter with tremendous upside.