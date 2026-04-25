Why Red Sox Lost Pete Alonso Sweepstakes to Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are smack dab in the middle of their first series against the Baltimore Orioles of the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Boston lost against the Orioles on Friday night, 10-3. It was an explosive affair that saw Boston allow six homers. On top of this, it was the Red Sox's look at a slugger they flirted with this past offseason, but didn't bring to town in Pete Alonso. The veteran slugger signed a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency with Baltimore after meeting with a few teams, including Boston.

At the time, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted that Boston and Alonso "didn't line up right." Boston also offered "fewer years and significantly less money," per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

With the Red Sox facing off against Baltimore and seeing Alonso, it's interesting to think back to the offseason pursuit and where both teams stand. The Red Sox are 9-17 on the season and Baltimore is 13-13. On Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe shared on Bluesky that Alonso noted that he viewed Baltimore as a better fit in part because he believes the Orioles' ownership wants to do "great things."

The Red Sox Are In An Intriguing Spot

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Pete Alonso (25) celebrates after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Pete Alonso said he had a Zoom meeting with the Red Sox and then an in-person at the Winter Meetings. Said he has only respect for the Sox but that the Orioles were a better fit. He believes the ownership wants to do great things," Abraham wrote.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox arguably made a better move by bringing Willson Contreras to town after missing out on Alonso. While this is the case, the point about ownership wanting to do "great things" from Alonso holds weight, especially with Boston floundering to kick off the season.

Boston signed Ranger Suárez to a long-term deal this past offseason and acquired Contreras and Gray, among other moves in the trade market. But it is also true that the club wasn't willing to meet the asking price for the sluggers out in the open market, despite acknowledging power was a concern. Alonso hasn't been great so far this season, but he is among the best sluggers in the league. The Red Sox missed on Kyle Schwarber and Alex Bregman as well.

The Red Sox are a bigger-market team than Baltimore. It shouldn't lose financially to the Orioles. But this is just another example of the perception of the team around the league right now.