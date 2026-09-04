Red Sox Magic Number Puts Playoffs in Reach By Mid-September

After a thrilling win on Thursday night over the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox are in total control of their playoff fate, despite some bumps in the road over the last week or so.

The Red Sox desperately needed a win after dropping six of eight games coming into Thursday, and falling behind 3-1 on the road through five innings wasn't part of the plan. But Adley Rutschman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Sogard, and Roman Anthony combined to put five RBIs on the board in the late innings to deliver the team's 76th win of the season.

It's a down year for the American League, so the Red Sox have no excuse whatsoever to miss the playoffs after being the hottest team in Major League Baseball since the last week of June. How much more do they need to do to get there? Here's a snapshot:

Magic number down to 16; 21 games to play

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) reacts to hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles as he rounds the bases during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston sat at 76-65 entering play on Friday, and there were two teams tied at 70-71 for the first spot on the outside of the playoff picture looking in: the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore fell to 69-72 with its third-straight loss, but is still clearly in the hunt, since the third wild card presently belongs to the Cleveland Guardians at 70-70.

That makes the Red Sox's magic number 16 entering Friday, though it's worth noting that for the number to go down at the moment, it takes either a Red Sox win or a loss by both the Rangers AND Blue Jays. Clearly, the wins are more impactful at this point.

The Red Sox have hardly ever had their exact playoff seeding more solidified than it is right now, because not only do they have an over-98% chance to make it to the dance, but they stand very little chance to catch the New York Yankees (or Tampa Bay Rays) for the top wild-card spot.

If Boston wins something like 10 of its next 16 games, perhaps even nine, it could have a playoff spot clinched with a full week to go in the regular season, which would give them a huge leg up when it came to setting their playoff rotation for a likely showdown with the Yankees in the Bronx.