Adley Rutschman Returns, Immediately Makes History for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on the road on Thursday night and it was exactly what the club needed.

Boston dropped three out of four games against the New York Yankees and two out of three against the Seattle Mariners before heading into the Baltimore series. On Thursday, the Red Sox got back into the win column with a 6-5 victory over the American League East rival.

One thing that made the win even better for Boston was the fact that Adley Rutschman had his biggest day as a member of the Red Sox yet. Rutschman returned to face off against his old team and homered on the third pitch he saw in the first inning.

Adley Rutschman received a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore in his first game back since being traded



He responded by belting a home run to open the scoring for the Red Sox! pic.twitter.com/dAxzRTI6oz — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

Then, Rutschman followed up with another homer in the sixth inning.

Adley Rutschman launches his second homer of the game in his return to Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/JMVhcZvnu7 — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2026

Boston has been cold recently and Rutschman has been individually as well. Plus, he missed three straight games heading into the Orioles series due to a banged-up elbow. Before the game, the All-Star backstop slashed .170/.254/.245 with one homer and four RBIs in his first 15 games in Boston. He needed a big night and delivered in his return to Baltimore.

Adley Rutschman Had A Big Night

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) rounds the bases after hitting his second home run of the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the process, he made some obscure Major League Baseball history as well. Rutschman is now the fourth former No. 1 overall pick in big league history to homer against their former team in their first plate appearance against them. Plus, he's the first player to do this in 29 years since Jeff Kent, per ESPN.

"The Red Sox’s Adley Rutschman only needed three pitches before homering against his former team," ESPN shared. "He's the fourth No. 1 overall pick to homer in his first plate appearance against the team that drafted him and first since Jeff King in 1997."

Plus, he's the first player in big league history with multiple multi-homer games from both sides of the plate in a single season, per OptaSTATS.

"April 24: 2 HR for Orioles vs. Red Sox. Tonight: 2 HR for Red Sox vs. Orioles. He's the first player in MLB history with a multi-HR game on both sides of the same matchup in the same season."

Adley Rutschman this year:



April 24: 2 HR for Orioles vs. Red Sox

Tonight: 2 HR for Red Sox vs. Orioles



He's the first player in MLB history with a multi-HR game on both sides of the same matchup in the same season. pic.twitter.com/EPdZRMLvq0 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 4, 2026

If Rutschman can get his bat going, that will completely change Boston's lineup. The Red Sox just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back, who have been providing pop at the top and towards the bottom of the lineup. If all of a sudden, Rutschman looks like himself, this will be the most complete lineup in the American League, especially with Aaron Judge out for the New York Yankees.

It was talked about for months that the Red Sox didn't have enough offense. By the time the season ends, this actually could be the best lineup in the American League.