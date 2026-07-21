Red Sox Named Among Top Fits for Mets Star Francisco Lindor

We're under two weeks away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and the Boston Red Sox now look like legit contenders in the American League.

Boston is three games above .500 at 51-48 and is riding a 14-game winning streak heading into a contest against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Red Sox's turnaround has been insane. Boston has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot and a 1 1/2-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the final playoff spot in the American League. Boston is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox are just one of six teams in the American League above .500. That's not all. Boston has the third-best run differential in the American League at +46, behind just the New York Yankees (+88) and the Chicago White Sox (+52). The Red Sox look like they are for real and now just need some more pop in the middle of the order to really make a run. A handful of names have been speculated as fits for Boston over the last few weeks. One name that has been out there as a potential trade chip who would be a perfect target for Boston is New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. While unlikely, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan added some fuel to the fire on Tuesday by mentioning Boston among the "best fits" for the Mets star.

The Mets Star Would Fit In Perfectly In Boston

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates the final out in win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No. 12. Francisco Lindor, SS, New York Mets," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "Chance of being traded: 15 percent. Rest-of-season impact: High. Years of control: Five more years after 2026, at $32 million a year.

"The buzz: Like many on this list in front of him, Lindor is not likely to go anywhere at the deadline. Given the size of his contract — larger than any other available and desirable player's — his age (33 in November) and his full no-trade protection, a Lindor deal isn't exactly easy to pull off. That doesn't mean it won't happen. ... Best fits: Blue Jays, Yankees, Red Sox, Braves."

Chelsea Janes of SNY reported that the Mets have told teams that everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto is available. Of course, Lindor's name isn't on that list.

As Passan and McDaniel noted, a trade involving Lindor would be difficult to swing this summer. He has a no-trade clause and a lot of money left on his deal. He's owed just over $32 million each year for the five seasons.

Last year, the Red Sox swung a trade that was once unthinkable by trading Rafael Devers — and his mammoth contract — to the San Francisco Giants in a pre-trade deadline swap. If there is anyone who has proven that he's not afraid to make a bold trade, it's Craig Breslow. Lindor arguably would be a perfect fit for Boston. From 2022 through 2025, Lindor never finished a season with under 5.4 wins above replacement. In that same stretch, he never hit fewer than 26 homers or drove in fewer than 86 runs. This year, Lindor has dealt with injuries, which have negatively impacted his offensive metrics. But he's healthy now and has started to look like himself.

Lindor is just 32 years old and has been known throughout his career as a good clubhouse guy. While unlikely, Boston should absolutely place a call and see what the Mets' price tag is.