Francisco Lindor to Red Sox? Mets Superstar Reportedly on Trade Block

Francisco Lindor, a realistic option for the Boston Red Sox?

It's not something nearly anyone would have considered before the season. But we now have a report of the New York Mets trying to trade their five-time All-Star shortstop, which means it's worth pondering whether the possibility makes any sense for a Red Sox team that has a lot more uncertainty than the Mets currently do at the position.

On Monday, WFAN's Mike Francesa lit the baseball internet on fire by saying the Mets were trying to offload Lindor. He didn't use the most definitive language, in fairness.

"I think the Mets have decided that, from what I understand, they are trying to trade him, or will be trying to trade him in the next couple of weeks," Francesa said at the end of a long segment about the strained relationship between Lindor and fellow Mets star Soto.

Where Lindor trade makes sense for Red Sox

Jun 24, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not dismiss the wisdom of trading for Lindor offhand. He's a potential Hall of Famer; this writer would argue he belongs there someday as long as the next few years aren't a total disaster. And even if the Red Sox are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, he'd obviously be the projected starter at shortstop for the foreseeable future, which provides a plan for the end of Trevor Story's run in Boston.

Lindor is under contract through 2031, so the Red Sox would be getting him at $34.1 million per year from his age-33 through 37 seasons. That's not cheap by any means, but it's money we know Fenway Sports Group has in its coffers. Can we expect them to shell it out? Ehhhh...

Where Lindor doesn't make sense in Boston

Unfortunately for Lindor to Boston dreamers, it's not been Boston's way to risk overpaying players in their late thirties. Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet got extensions last year that very purposefully ended in their early thirties. Even if Craig Breslow is ousted as chief baseball officer, it's hard to believe that philosophy will change.

If Francesa's report is completely true, there's a reason the Mets are trying to get rid of Lindor rather than Soto. He's putting up a .666 OPS in 34 games this season, which simultaneously shows that his bat could slow down over the next few years, and that shortstops his age aren't locks to stay healthy. Just look at Story at nearly the exact same age this year.

It's a fun thought exercise, but ultimately, we're on the side of this being a little too far-fetched to happen in reality.