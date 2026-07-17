Francisco Lindor Available? Red Sox Need to Call Mets Right Now

The Boston Red Sox entered the All-Star break as the hottest team in baseball with nine straight wins. That's not all, Boston entered the day on Friday winners of 14 of its last 16 games.

Fortunately, the Red Sox didn't take their foot off the gas and kicked off a day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday still looking like one of the hottest teams in baseball. Jake Bennett dominated and Boston's offense tallied nine runs across just the first six innings. You can't ask for much more.

Over the last few weeks, the conversation around Boston has shifted from the club looking like a potential seller to looking like a clear-cut trade deadline buyer. There has been speculation out there about various guys the club should target to give this club a chance to contend. One name that has been thrown out there is New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. Initially, the idea seemed like a pipe dream, although one that would be excellent for Boston. While this is the case, the idea doesn't seem so crazy anymore.

The Red Sox Should Go After Francisco Lindor

Jul 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks off the field after the 1st inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Boston is red-hot right now. The Red Sox still desperately need another big bat, though. Lindor would give the club that. The reason why the idea doesn't seem so crazy anymore is that there's reporting out there that the Mets are preparing for a fire sale. Chelsea Janes of SNY reported that the Mets have told teams that everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto are available.

"A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available," Jane wrote.

Lindor's name is notably absent from that list.

The five-time All-Star has five years left on his 10-year, $341 million deal. That's a lot of cash, but he would be the perfect addition for the Red Sox at this point. If the Mets are willing to deal away the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, he would slide right into a position of need for Boston at shortstop with Trevor Story currently out.

If the Red Sox could add a bat like Lindor and then get Story to come back and help as a designated hitter or even at second base, the floor of the 2026 Red Sox would immediately rise. And, again, it's not unrealistic. The Mets are about to blow things up. It's not every day a player of Lindor's caliber is potentially available for a trade.

It's notable that Lindor wasn't included in the list of Mets players who are untouchable. Now, Boston should call up the Mets and see what it would cost to bring the slugger to town.