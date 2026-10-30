Red Sox Officially Lose Two Players to Free Agency

With the World Series over, the offseason has officially begun around Major League Baseball. On Thursday, pending free agents officially hit the open market.

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, that directly impacts lefty starter Patrick Sandoval and veteran utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. For now, these are the two members of the 2026 Red Sox out there in free agency right now. Sonny Gray is very likely to join them in the coming days. A decision has to be made about his mutual option within five days of the World Series. That means a decision has to be made by Monday, Nov. 2

Patrick Sandoval — Starting Pitcher

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandoval signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season. It was known that he would end up missing most of the season that year, at least. He ended up missing the entire campaign and some of the 2026 season.

Sandoval returned to the hill in July and gave Boston a depth arm it needed at the time. Sandoval had a 5.12 ERA in 15 appearances as a member of the Red Sox, including 13 starts. This winter, he should have opportunities as a depth starter. If the Red Sox weren't already loaded with four left-handed starters (Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett), it actually would make sense to bring Sandoval back. But the Red Sox are loaded with lefties, so it would be a bit of a surprise if he came back.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa — Utility Man

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) warms up before game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiner-Falefa was a positive addition for the Red Sox in 2026. Kiner-Falefa came to town last offseason and he appeared in 66 games and slashed .242/.322/.311 with a .633 OPS, two home runs and 16 RBIs. He gave Boston depth all over the infield and was a veteran voice in the clubhouse. It'd be a surprise if he came back in 2027 as well. Boston has a handful of utility pieces who do similar things as Kiner-Falefa, but will be cheaper in 2027.

Kiner-Falefa was a positive addition, but expect to see him land elsewhere over the course of the offseason.

Sonny Gray

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray was amazing in 2026. He was the ace of the Red Sox's staff and carried the load when Crochet landed on the Injured List. The righty has a $30 million mutual option. That isn't going to be picked up. He should have plenty of interest this winter in the open market.