Red Sox Promote Towering 6’7” Lefty to Double-A Portland

There has been a lot of negativity lately around the Boston Red Sox, and rightfully so. Boston is 9-16 on the season and just got swept at Fenway Park by the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That's certainly not what you want to see out of the organization, especially as it entered the 2026 season with so much hope after winning 89 games in 2025.

Boston should be better. But, let's take a step back for a second and look at something positive. On Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that 6'7'' pitching prospect PJ Labriola has been promoted to Double-A Portland.

"Source: 6-7 LHP PJ Labriola has been promoted to Double-A Portland," Alexander wrote. "The Red Sox prospect hasn’t given up a hit in his last 4 appearances, and his fastball is up to 96 MPH."

The Red Sox Are Promoting The Lefty To Double-A

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Source: 6-7 LHP PJ Labriola has been promoted to Double-A Portland.



The #RedSox prospect hasn’t given up a hit in his last 4 appearances, and his fastball is up to 96 MPH. pic.twitter.com/aCHEo6y0Pc — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) April 24, 2026

This may not sound like much, but it's a good story for Boston. Labriola is a 25-year-old pitching prospect who went undrafted out of NC State back in 2024. That year, he began his professional baseball career in independent ball over with the Rocky Mountain Vibes. He made six appearances and had a 10.29 ERA in seven innings pitched. Then, he joined the New York Boulders of the Frontier League in 2025 before Boston purchased his contract.

BOULD NEWS : We are proud to announce that the Boston Red Sox have purchased the contract of PJ Labriola. #BaseballThatRocks pic.twitter.com/nZMwSaPd4K — New York Boulders (@nyboulders) May 19, 2025

After that, he made 22 total appearances in the Red Sox's farm system in 2025. He made four with the FCL Red Sox, 17 with Class-A Salem, and one with High-A Greenville. Overall, he had a 4.28 ERA in 33 2/3 innings of work. His best stretch came with Class-A Salem. When he was down there, he had a 3.51 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

Fast forward to 2026, and he began the season with High-A Greenville. He had appeared in seven games so far this season and has an 8.31 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. But that doesn't tell the whole story. He allowed eight earned runs in his first three appearances of the season, but hasn't allowed an earned run since. In fact, he hasn't allowed a base hit in four straight appearances (5 innings pitched).

Now, the big lefty is moving up to Double-A Portland, just two steps away from the big leagues. This is a guy who was undrafted and pitching in independent ball. Now, he's heading to Portland.