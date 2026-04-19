Red Sox's Brayan Bello Offers Hope Amid Rough Early-Season Struggles

There are plenty of underperformers to scrutinize for the Boston Red Sox early in the season, but Brayan Bello's fourth start on Saturday thrust him under the microscope.

Though he went 6 2/3 innings in his third start, the second-most by any Red Sox pitcher so far this year, Bello has the fewest innings under his belt of any of his rotation mates. On Saturday, he took 35 pitches to complete the first inning, in which he walked in a run, and he only made it through four innings in total, with four earned runs surrendered.

It's easy to get discouraged over Bello's lack of efficiency and inability to finish off batters despite high whiff rates. But the 27-year-old offered a glimmer of hope after his start that things can turn around in due time.

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Why Bello isn't stressing rough start to season

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“Obviously, not happy, but I think I did the same thing last year,” Bello said through interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez (via Chris Cotillo of MassLive). “I didn’t have the best start and I was able to turn it around. That’s something I can do right now.

"I still have a lot of starts in front of me and I’m capable of turning things around and making the necessary adjustments to get back to the groove and the rhythm of going deep into games.”

Bello wasn't just leaning on past successes to illustrate why he thought he could right the ship. He believed there was more of a technical explanation that could point to why he was struggling to put hitters away.

“With two strikes, I’m not being competitive in the zone,” Bello said, via Benitez and Cotillo. “Early in the count, I’m not being aggressive enough. That’s something I need to work on.”

Bello has only 13 strikeouts in his 18 2/3 innings, while his 1.93 ERA is by far the highest of Boston's five starters. Opponents are batting .312 against him, the worst of anyone on the staff with five or more innings.

Yes, the Red Sox have seen Bello turn things around in the past. But this season, their rotation is the bedrock of their plan for success, and if he's still struggling in a few weeks, they might have to consider top prospect Payton Tolle in his place.