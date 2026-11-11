Red Sox's Elly De La Cruz Dreams Surprisingly Not Crushed By Reds

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan dreaming of the organization going out and acquiring Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz, don't give up your hope just yet.

It's very important to immediately note that nothing should be considered likely by any means at this moment. Over the last few weeks, rumors and speculation have grown about potential interest. The Red Sox showed interest ahead of the trade deadline and even made what The Athletic's Jim Bowden called a "very strong offer" to land him, but the Reds opted against moving their franchise star. The buzz has picked up again this offseason, including a cryptic post from WEEI's Rob Bradford. Bowden reported that the Red Sox are expected to continue pursuing shortstop help and mentioned that Boston will continue to call about De La Cruz if the Reds are open to a move. At the end of the day, rumors and speculation are one thing. Nothing should be considered likely, by any means, until something actually gets done.

On Tuesday, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall was asked about De La Cruz and the idea of moving him and surprisingly raised some eyebrows and didn't shut the idea down, although he acknowledged talks haven't taken place this offseason yet, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

"At the GM Meetings, Reds Nick Krall said he has not had any trade talks involving Elly De La Cruz. 'We haven't had any conversations about him this offseason. ... I'm never going to say never, but we haven't had any conversations,'" Rosecrans wrote on X.

Keep An Eye Out

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interesting, interesting.

If the Reds wanted to shut down all of the noise around De La Cruz right now, they simply could've said on Tuesday night that the 24-year-old isn't being moved. He has three more seasons of team control left and the Reds don't need to move. In fact, they actually shouldn't trade their franchise cornerstone away. He's that good.

But if the Reds aren't going to slam the door closed, then Boston absolutely has to pick up the phone and re-engage after trying to land him this past summer.

Franklin Arias is the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball. Centering a package around him would be a very good start. Then, the Red Sox would very likely have to part ways with a mixture of big league talent and an elite prospect or two. What about a deal including Arias, Wilyer Abreu, Juan Valera (Boston's No. 3 prospect) and Franklin Primera (Boston's No. 4 prospect)? Maybe you could toss someone like Jake Bennett into the mix if need be. Or, replace a prospect. No matter what, if the Reds actually listen on De La Cruz, a package to bring him in would sting. Neither Roman Anthony, nor Payton Tolle should be on the table at all. Plus, guys like Garrett Crochet and Adley Rutschman.

Regardless of the exact deal, the fact that the Reds didn't completely shut down the idea of moving the shortstop should have Craig Breslow's attention.