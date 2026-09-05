Red Sox's Plan for Garrett Crochet, Ceddanne Rafaela

The Boston Red Sox guaranteed themselves at least a series tie against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Boston has taken care of business so far. The Red Sox came out on top in the series opener on Thursday, 6-5. On Friday, the Red Sox kept the good times rolling and took down the Orioles, 1-0. Mickey Gasper continued his meteoric run for Boston and crushed his eighth homer in his last 16 games. That was enough to put Boston over the top as Ranger Suárez shut the Orioles down across seven shutout innings.

It was a great night for Boston, to say the least. Earlier in the day, there was more positive news as well. Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet took the hill for his first official bullpen session since he landed on the Injured List back in April. On top of this, Ceddanne Rafalea continued to make progress behind the scenes from his tight right quad muscle. He didn't play on Friday against the Orioles, but the current expectation is that he will not need a stint on the Injured List. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that the plan for Crochet is to throw again on Tuesday and that Rafaela is likely going to miss the next two games, despite the fact that the current expectation is that he won't need an Injured List stint.

The Red Sox Stars Are Trending Up

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) reacts after a play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Crochet threw 16 pitches (all FB) in first bullpen today. Plan is to throw again Tuesday," McCaffrey wrote. "[Tanner Houck] threw sim game (2IP) today. Will start rehab assignment in Portland Tuesday. [Johan Oviedo] threw bullpen today, could start rehab end of next week. All three working to come back as relievers.

"[Justin Slaten], [Tyron Guerrero] still slow progress. Rafaela likely out next two days but progressing. Hopeful no IL especially with expanded rosters can give him extra time."

The Red Sox have 20 games left before the 2026 season comes to a close. The fact that Crochet has a legit bullpen under his belt now is the clearest sign that he's trending up and inching close to a return. Plus, the fact that he already has his next bullpen scheduled is positive. If he gets through Tuesday's session without a setback, the next step would be at least another bullpen and soon enough a rehab assignment. But the clock is ticking. Triple-A Worcester's season will end on Sep. 20. Double-A Portland will wrap its season on Sep. 13.

When it comes to Rafaela, if he actually just misses two more games, Boston will be fine in the long run. The Red Sox have two more games against the Orioles on Saturday and Sunday. Then, Boston will return to Fenway Park to face off against the Los Angeles Angels. If Rafaela is back by then, that'll be great.

Both are trending up, to say the least.