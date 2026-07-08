Red Sox's Nate Eaton Suspension Could Be Good Willson Contreras News
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Nate Eaton's suspension isn't only about his own availability, but a potential bellwether of Willson Contreras' appeal as well.
On Tuesday, as announced by the Boston Red Sox and reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Eaton had his suspension reduced from three games to two by Major League Baseball. The suspension in question, of course, stemmed from the dust-up a week earlier between the Red Sox and Washington Nationals, which was primarily perpetrated by Contreras and pitcher Cade Cavalli.
So we now know that Eaton's suspension has been dropped from three games to two and Cavalli's is down from seven games to five, as announced on Monday. Where does that leave Contreras? The fact that Eaton's suspension began on Tuesday is likely good for the slugging first baseman and his team as well.
What's a good outcome for Contreras?
During Tuesday's game, Red Sox broadcasters Dave O'Brien and Lou Merloni dreamed up a scenario in which Contreras' suspension would be reduced all the way down to four games, since Cavalli started things last Tuesday by yelling at Contreras and calling him "boy," which Cavalli himself admitted could have been taken as offensive to Contreras' identity as a minority in the U.S.
However, Contreras also threw his helmet at Cavalli, and the player whose actions were most violent in a skirmish is usually the one who gets the biggest suspension. Another factor to consider is the wide range of other emotions Contreras was dealing with last week -- and continues to during the fallout from last month's devastating earthquakes in his native Venezuela.
If Contreras' appeal continues for one more day, the Red Sox won't have to play without both him and Eaton, so that has to constitute at least a minor victory. The bench for Tuesday's game was a man short; playing with a two-man bench would be quite a chore.
Contreras has been by far the Red Sox's best position player this season, so losing him just before the All-Star break isn't going to be fun by any means. If he's out for any games after the All-Star break, that's another tough setback for a Boston team trying by any means necessary to cling to playoff hopes.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com