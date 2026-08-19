Red Sox's Nestor Cortes Interest Highlights Major Rotation Need

The Boston Red Sox have been among the best overall teams in baseball all season when it has come to pitching.

Even when the Red Sox struggled in the standings across the first few months of the season, the rotation and bullpen weren't the issues for the organization. The Red Sox have the best bullpen in baseball, which could get even better down the stretch with Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck both working their way back. The rotation has been excellent all season to this point as well.

While this is the case, the Red Sox reportedly are a club that has been looking around for more depth. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Boston was one of the teams that showed interest in former All-Star Nestor Cortes before he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

"Per sources, ex-Yankee Nestor Cortes is in talks with the Phillies on a free agent deal," Cotillo wrote. "Red Sox were involved some as Cortes has been working out for teams. He had arm surgery last fall."

Cortes signed with Philadelphia shortly after Cotillo's post went out, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Boston Should Keep Looking

Sep 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, some may wonder why Boston would look at pitchers at this time of the year, especially when the Red Sox have been great from a pitching standpoint this season.

It's because there are actually a few questions lingering over the rotation right now.

For example, Jake Bennett has been a revelation all season to this point, but he's a 25-year-old rookie who has already set a new career high in innings pitched in his professional career. In 2023, he made his professional debut and pitched 63 innings down in the minors in the Washington Nationals' system. He didn't pitch in 2024 and then returned to the hill in 2025 with 75 1/3 innings of action. This season, he's already at 120 innings total across the majors and the minors. This is going to be something to monitor over the next few weeks.

The same can be said about Patrick Sandoval's workload. He has pitched 34 innings in the majors this season after missing the entire 2025 season. Plus, he only pitched 79 2/3 innings in 2024. On top of this, he's dealing with a blister on his foot.

Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray are all set. Payton Tolle has been incredible, but he's also rookie so his workload is also worth watching a bit. But arguably to a lesser extent than Bennett because at least he saw big league action last year. Brayan Bello has been excellent when he has come in behind an opener and will likely play a big role down the stretch, but is that behind an opener every time?

So, while the Red Sox's rotation has been a major strength, it has question marks. There are a few other veteran options available right now, but not many. Former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. would be an intriguing dice roll after recently being released by the Milwaukee Brewers. He's healthy, at least. Plus, he's just 32 years old. If the Red Sox are going to sign anyone now, McCullers should be the guy they look at.

Another veteran available is 37-year-old veteran Miles Mikolas, but the Red Sox should steer clear. He had a 5.82 ERA in 25 appearances with the Nationals this season.