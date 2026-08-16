Sonny Gray Just Joined Pedro Martínez in Rare Red Sox History

This past offseason, the Boston Red Sox were on the hunt for pitching.

Specifically, the Red Sox were looking for a No. 2 starter to pair with lefty ace Garrett Crochet. Craig Breslow and the front office got to work and made a splash by going out and acquiring three-time All-Star Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals. At the time, some in the fanbase questioned the move and specifically whether Gray could be a No. 2 starter for a playoff team at 36 years old.

Well, he has responded and actually has been the No. 1 starter for a club that's in the driver's seat for a Wild Card spot right now. Even when the Red Sox were bad overall across the first few months of the season, Gray gave Boston a chance to win each time he touched the mound.

Crochet got hurt and Boston needed to rely on Gray even more. And he stepped up.

Sonny Gray Has Been A Revelation

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the case on Saturday as well. The Red Sox entered the day losers of six of their last seven games and needing a win. Gray, unsurprisingly, was great and delivered. The righty tossed seven shutout innings and struck out seven Pittsburgh Pirates batters in the process as Boston earned its 66th win of the season. With the win, Gray improved to 15-3 on the season and lowered his ERA down to 2.65 across 132 2/3 innings pitched. Simply put, Gray has been significantly better than even the Red Sox's front office could've hoped for.

To put it into perspective how good Gray actually just became the fastest Boston pitcher to 15 wins (23 outings) since Pedro Martínez back in 1998, per ESPN.

"Sonny Gray improved to 15-3 with 7 shutout innings for Boston Saturday. "Gray is the fastest Red Sox pitcher to reach 15 wins in a season (23 appearances) since Pedro Martínez in 1998 (also 23)."

Sonny Gray improved to 15-3 with 7 shutout innings for Boston Saturday 💪



Gray is the fastest Red Sox pitcher to reach 15 wins in a season (23 appearances) since Pedro Martínez in 1998 (also 23) ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/DAq0ghlVtP — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 16, 2026

In 1998, Martinez was in the middle of the one of the most dominant runs for a starter in Major League Baseball history. From 1997 through 2000, Martinez won three Cy Young Awards and dazzled Major League Baseball. Any time a pitcher can get into a conversation with Martinez, specifically in that time frame, they're doing something right.

That's what Gray has been able to do this season.

Overall, Gray has a 15-3 record, 2.65 ERA and a 117-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 132 2/3 innings pitched. When the 2026 American League Cy Young Award is given out, Gray is going to be right in the mix.

Gray, Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees and Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays are the three guys to watch. Right now, Schlittler is the favorite. But Gray has a shot.