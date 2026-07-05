Red Sox Send Roman Anthony to Florida as Lengthy Rehab Continues

The Boston Red Sox have started to turn things around on the field over the last two weeks, but unfortunately it doesn't seem like the club is anywhere near getting it's best offensive weapon back into the mix.

Over the last two weeks, the Red Sox have had the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.21. The offense has woken up a bit as well. As a result, the Red Sox have started to make some ground in the standings and are now nine games below .500. In comparison, they were 14 games below .500 at one point last week. If the Red Sox could add just one more bat into the mix, we'd be talking about a potential playoff team. Boston has the bat that would do the trick in Roman Anthony, but he hasn't played in a game since May 4 and unfortunately, there's no end in sight.

In fact, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Saturday that Anthony's rehab is being transferred from Boston to Florida and that there has been no change in his progress, as shared by The Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

The Red Sox Outfielder Is Rehabbing

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) bats against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox are sending Roman Anthony (sprained right hand/wrist) to Florida to continue his rehab, Tracy said," Healey wrote. "Tracy framed that decision as merely practical. With a bunch of injured players, the clubhouse has become crowded, so the Sox want to clear space. They similarly transferred a handful of hurt pitchers to Fenway South last month. Anthony remains out indefinitely and has seen no change in his rehab progress, Tracy said."

The important thing to note from this is that there has been "no change" in Anthony's progress. If he was anywhere near a return — or even a step forward — it's unlikely the Red Sox would be sending him away from being around the big league club and staff.

When the 2026 season wraps up and we look back on it, the injury to Anthony — and the fallout from the organization — is certainly going to be a massive story from the campaign. This isn't Anthony's fault at all. Injuries happen and his is tricky, to the point that Alex Speier of The Boston Globe spoke to Dr. Mark Cohen of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University and they shared that they hadn't seen an injury like Anthony's in 32 years.

But there was a time back in early May when the Red Sox were hopeful and even hoped for a short time that Anthony wouldn't even need a stint on the Injured List. Now, it's July 5 and he's not even going to be rehabbing with the big league club for the foreseeable future, but instead down in Florida. Injuries happen, but the messaging from the club ever since about it has been difficult to follow and seemingly a disaster ever since.

Hopefully, the young outfielder is able to recover and get back on track as fast as possible.