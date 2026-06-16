Red Sox's Sonny Gray Is Dominating But Will Have 'Limited' Trade Market

We're just about six weeks away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and things are going to heat up around the league quickly between now and then.

The deadline is scheduled for Aug. 3. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, these next few weeks are going to be critical as the club teeters between the idea of trying to bring a piece to town or selling off and offloading their big-name veterans.

Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy at least put the idea of a fire sale on the table by acknowledging that if things don't change imminently, the team will need to "pivot" from their plan for the season. If Boston does end up selling, veterans to watch are surely going to be starter Sonny Gray, closer Aroldis Chapman and outfielder Jarren Duran. First baseman Willson Contreras is another guy who is playing well enough to think a team out there could be interested. Of this group, neither Duran nor Contreras would be rentals, which theoretically could help with a solid return. Gray has a mutual option for 2027 that surely won't be picked up. Chapman has a vesting option on his deal.

What Should The Red Sox Do With Sonny Gray?

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hopefully, Boston can turn its season around and the conversation shifts back to guys who could come to town, and not the other way around. One thing that is interesting already and while a handful of guys have been speculated about as trade candidates, it's not as if any option is perfect, necessarily. Chapman is the closest to that idea, especially because he arguably is the best closer in baseball right now, but he will be a rental. When it comes to Gray, he has an 8-1 record and a 3.03 ERA, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand cited an anonymous executive who said his market will be "limited" by his salary.

"Gray’s market will be limited by his salary,” an anonymous executive told Feinsand. “Contreras is an acquired taste, Duran is having a down season, and Chapman will be a rental reliever. The potential returns for that group will be tempered.”

So, even though Gray has had an excellent season so far and could make a legit impact on a contender, even he isn't a perfect trade candidate because of the price tag. He has a $30 million mutual option for 2027. On top of this, there is a $10 million buyout in the deal. If the team were to pick up their part of the mutual option, the buyout would be forfeited if Gray turned down his part.

Still, there's a lot of money there. With it sounding like Boston's veterans wouldn't have the easiest time in the trade market, arguably that should be even more reason for the Red Sox to really try to turn this season around instead of cutting ties.